Every year, International Nurses Day (IND) is observed across the globe on May 12, the day that marks the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale. She was an English social reformer, statistician and the founder of modern nursing. The day is celebrated to mark the contributions that nurses make to society. International Nurses Day aims to recognise and honour the work of nurses around the world and highlights the vital role they play in healthcare systems. International Nurses Day 2025 falls on Monday, May 12. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

Nurses offer compassion and empathise with patients and families during fear, pain, or grief, often in life’s most vulnerable moments. It is the day that encourages people to reflect on their dedication, sacrifices, and the challenges they face. In this article, let’s know more about International Nurses Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

International Nurses Day 2025 Date

International Nurses Day 2025 falls on Monday, May 12.

International Nurses Day History

International Nurses Day has been celebrated by the International Council of Nurses (ICN) since 1965. In 1953, Dorothy Sutherland, an official with the U.S. Department of Health, Education and Welfare, proposed that President Dwight D. Eisenhower proclaim a "Nurses' Da,y"; but he did not approve it. In January 1974, May 12 was chosen to celebrate the day as it is the anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale. Each year, ICN prepares and distributes the International Nurses' Day Kit to mark the day. The kit contains educational and public information materials for use by nurses everywhere.

International Nurses Day Significance

International Nurses Day serves as an important awareness day to recognise the contribution of nurses around the world as frontline caregivers. This global event aims to promote awareness of the issues facing the nursing profession. Nurses provide patient care, monitor health, administer medications, and offer emotional support to patients. This day encourages improvements in nursing education, working conditions, and healthcare policies.

