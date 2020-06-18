International Picnic Day 2020 HD Images & Wishes: Wallpapers, GIF Greetings, Facebook Messages and SMS to Celebrate The Day With Your Family

International Picnic Day is celebrated annually on June 18. This event is observed to celebrate any outing with your family, friend or loved ones. The intention of this day celebration is to include fun-filled activities and celebrate the freedom of open air. Even if you don't have any company, you can alone simply walk or hike or do cycling till the nearby beauty spot. You can pack some light snacks and enjoy them sitting under a tree to celebrate International Picnic Day. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for Happy International Picnic Day HD images, wallpapers, wishes, GIF greetings, WhatsApp stickers and SMS to celebrate International Picnic Day 2020.

International Picnic Day is a day to commune with nature on a lovely summer day if you are in the Northern Hemisphere. People who stay in the Southern Hemisphere, where there will be cold, who does not wish to go out of their home can enjoy the chilling weather at home with or anywhere indoor by enjoying delicious food. According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the world's largest picnic was held in Lisbon, Portugal on June 20, 2009, where over 22,000 people attended the picnic organized by Realizar Impact Marketing and Modelo.

As we are aware, this year the world is hit by the coronavirus pandemic, due to which there are few restrictions being imposed in major parts of the world to avoid the spread of COVID-19 germs. Therefore, it is advisable to maintain social distancing if you are stepping out of your house on International Picnic Day. Also, do remember to wear a mask while moving out.

International Picnic Day 2020 GIF

We wish you Happy International Picnic Day 2020, may you have a pleasant day with friends or family. However, do remember to stay safe and take precautionary measures considering the ongoing coronavirus situation.

