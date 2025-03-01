International Women of Colour Day (IWCD) is an annual event that is observed across the globe on March 1. This day ais to recognise and celebrate the achievements, contributions, and resilience of women of colour across various fields worldwide. The day highlights the impact of women of colour in areas such as social justice, science, politics, arts, business, and more, while also acknowledging the challenges they face in these sectors. International Women of Colour Day 2025 falls on Saturday, March 1. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

As per historical records, International Women of Colour Day was first established in 1981 by the International Association for Women of Colour Day which aimed to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion. In this article, let’s know more about International Women of Colour Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual global event.

International Women of Colour Day 2025 Date

International Women of Colour Day 2025 falls on Saturday, March 1.

International Women of Colour Day Significance

International Women of Colour Day is an important event that highlights the need to show appreciation to women of colour in your circles for their contributions. The day serves as an opportunity to uplift the voices and experiences of women of colour and advocate for social change.

On this day, various events are held where women engage in discussions about race, gender, and inclusion. Also, government and communities come together to support policies that promote diversity and equity in workplaces and communities.

