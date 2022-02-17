International Women's Day is observed every year on 8 March and is a global holiday. The day commemorates the cultural, political, and socioeconomic achievements of women, and raises awareness against bias. Women are invincible, strong, and real change-makers. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender equality and unbiased participation of women in each and every field. To observe IWD at a personal level, all we can do is educate all the women who are around us of their basic rights, build inclusive thriving, and safe workplaces, encourage their creativity and teach them about their health choices.

International Women's Day 2022 History

International Women's Day was celebrated for the first time by the United Nations in 1975. In 1977, the United Nations General Assembly invited member states to proclaim March 8 as an official UN holiday for women's rights and world peace. But, some people claim that IWD started with National Women's Day on February 28, 1909, in New York City, which was organized by the Socialist Party of America at the suggestion of activist Theresa Malkiel.

Theme Of International Women's Day 2022

Every year the theme of International Women's day is designed keeping in mind the sustainable development and growth of women. This year's theme for IWD is "Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow". The theme focuses on the empowerment of all women and girls in the context of climate change, gender quality, environmental and disaster risk reduction.

Significance Of Observing International Women's Day

Whether deliberate or unconscious, the bias makes it difficult for women to move ahead. Women are equally deserving when it comes to jobs or participation in cultural, political, or any socioeconomic event. Whether she is a homemaker, teacher, engineer, or doctor, for ages women have been making the world a better place to live. Moreover, internationally, purple is taken as a colour to symbolise women’s day. It is very important to give them all the respect and create a world where they can live freely and safely.

We wish a very Happy International Women's Day to all the beautiful and bold ladies out there!

