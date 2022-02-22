International Women's Day is an annual celebration, dedicated to appreciating and acknowledging the achievements of women. The day is mainly focused on bringing attention to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, violence, and abuse against women. This year IWD will be observed on Tuesday, 8 March. The 2022 UN theme for International Women's Day is "Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow". IWD basically helps to promote and aware people of the issues faced by women. International Women’s Day 2022: Know Date, IWD Theme, History and Significance of Celebrating the Achievements of Women in Every Field.

International Women's Day is not a country, group, or organization specific. Rather it is a day to celebrate all the females and their accomplishments across various domains, raise awareness about women’s rights, dignity, and equality. Have you planned something special for the day? Not yet? Don't worry, we have got a list of creative and fun ideas for women's day celebration.

International Women's Day Special Bingo Card

A bingo helps you to know a person's likes and dislikes in a clear way. Women's day bingo can include options like-Knows how to fix a car engine, reads books, love pets, or options that can include their work accolades, skills, and other general things.

Empower Female-Owned Businesses

The best way to enjoy women's day is by supporting women to raise their businesses. You can purchase their products and services and also give them a shout-out on social media.

International Women’s Day Trivia

This idea can be done virtually or in a workplace. Split your group in half for an erudite discussion on some famous women and their achievements. You can form some basic questions and ask your participants to identify influential women around the world by their quote or feat.

Wear Purple

Purple has been linked with women's rights ever since the suffragist movement adopted the shade in the early 20th century and is now the colour of International Women’s Day. So wear a beautiful purple dress and click selfies with your female gang and post it on your social media accounts with thoughtful lines on women's day.

Host A Film Screening

Films have a huge impact on how viewers learn about gender norms and issues related to women. Grab your friends and view the world from a woman’s point of view.

Whether it’s your mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, girlfriend, or friend send a message or call an important woman in your life to let them know how awesome they are. How will your female group celebrate International Women’s Day 2022?

