Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 falls on Tuesday, June 20. It is a major Hindu festival celebrated in various parts of India, most notably in the city of Puri, Odisha, and in Kolkata, West Bengal. As you observe Rath Yatra 2023, we at LatestLY have bought Jagannath Rath Yatra images, Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 greetings, Jagannath Rath Yatra wallpapers, Rath Yatra 2023 wishes, Jagannath Rath Yatra WhatsApp messages and Jagannath Rath Yatra photos that you can download and share with all your near and dear ones as the greetings for the day.

The festival is dedicated to Lord Jagannath (an incarnation of Lord Vishnu), his brother Lord Balabhadra, and their sister Subhadra. Rath Yatra usually falls in the month of June or July and marks the journey of Lord Jagannath from his temple in Puri to the Gundicha Temple, located approximately 2 miles away. The deities are placed on beautifully decorated chariots, and devotees pull the chariots with great enthusiasm and devotion.

The main Rath Yatra festival takes place in Puri, where millions of devotees from India and abroad gather to witness this grand spectacle. The chariots used for the procession are enormous and are constructed anew each year. The chariot of Lord Jagannath is called Nandighosa, the chariot of Lord Balabhadra is called Taladhwaja, and the chariot of Subhadra is known as Darpadalana. Here is a collection of HD images and wallpapers you can download and share with all your loved ones on Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023.

Rath Yatra Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra, May You Be Blessed With Lord Jagannath, Balbhadra and Subhadra’s Choicest Blessings. A Very Blissful Rath Yatra to You and Your Loved Ones.

Rath Yatra Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Celebrate the Glory of Lord Jagannath on This Auspicious Occasion of Rath Yatra 2023. We Hope Lord Jagannath Blesses You With Peace, Prosperity, and Happiness.

Rath Yatra Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: With Lord Jagannath’s Blessings, There Will Be Always the Victory of Good Over Evil. Wishing You and Your Family a Beautiful Rath Yatra.

Rath Yatra Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Wheels of the Chariot of Lord Jagannath Bring Joy, Peace, and Success in Your Life.

Rath Yatra Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May All Your Hard Times Come to an End, and You Are Showered With Prosperity, Success, and Happiness. Devote Yourself to the Prayers of Supreme Authority. Happy Rath Yatra.

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 Wishes: Greetings, Quotes and Messages To Share on This Auspicious Day

The Rath Yatra procession is a vibrant and joyous affair. The chariots are pulled through the streets, accompanied by the chanting of devotional songs, the beating of drums, and enthusiastic devotees singing and dancing. It is believed that pulling the chariots during Rath Yatra is highly auspicious and brings great blessings. The procession culminates at the Gundicha Temple, where the deities stay for a few days before returning to their original temple, known as the Bahuda Yatra or the Return Journey. The return journey takes place a few days after the Rath Yatra.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2023 06:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).