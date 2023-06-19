Jagannath Rath Yatra, also known as the Chariot Festival or Car Festival, is a significant Hindu festival celebrated mainly in the Indian state of Odisha and the city of Puri. The festival is dedicated to Lord Jagannath (an incarnation of Lord Vishnu), his brother Lord Balabhadra, and their sister Devi Subhadra. As you observe Rath Yatra 2023, we at LatestLY have bought a collection of Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 HD images, Happy Rath Yatra 2023 greetings, Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 wallpapers, and Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 wishes you can download and send to all your near and dear ones as greetings for the day. Puri Expecting 25 Lakh Footfall of Devotees During Jagannath Rath Yatra Festival in Odisha, Says SJTA Chief Administrator.

Rath Yatra is celebrated on the second day of the bright fortnight in the Hindu lunar month of Ashadha, which usually falls in June or July. This year it will be observed on Tuesday, June 20. This festival marks the annual journey of Lord Jagannath and his siblings from the Jagannath Temple in Puri to the Gundicha Temple, located around 3 km away. The journey is carried out on grandly decorated chariots.

The preparations for Rath Yatra begin weeks in advance. The main attraction of the festival is the massive chariots, which are constructed anew each year. The chariots are made of wood and are intricately carved and painted. The chariot of Lord Jagannath, called Nandighosa, is the largest and is accompanied by the chariots of Lord Balabhadra (Taladhwaja) and Devi Subhadra (Darpadalan).

On the day of the Rath Yatra, thousands of devotees gather in Puri to witness and participate in the procession. The deities are ceremoniously brought out of the Jagannath Temple and placed on their respective chariots. The chariots are then pulled by ropes, with devotees enthusiastically participating in the procession. The journey to the Gundicha Temple takes several hours, as people sing devotional songs and dance joyfully.

Here is a wide range collection of HD images and wallpapers you can download and send to all your loved ones as greetings for Rath Yatra 2023.

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Auspicious Day, May Lord Jagannath Remove All Obstacles From Your Path and Bless You With Success, Happiness, and Prosperity.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Happy and Prosperous Rath Yatra Filled With Love, Joy, and Blessings of Lord Jagannath.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Celebration of Rath Yatra Bring You Closer to Your Spiritual Goals and Fill Your Life With Positivity and Happiness.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You and Your Family Happiness and Good Health on the Auspicious Day of Rath Yatra

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Jagannath Shower His Blessings on You and Your Family on the Auspicious Occasion of Rath Yatra. Happy Rath Yatra!

The procession is a vibrant and joyous affair, with devotees thronging the streets to catch a glimpse of the deities and seek their blessings. People offer prayers and make offerings to Lord Jagannath during the journey. Upon reaching the Gundicha Temple, the deities stay there for a week, and various rituals and festivities are held. After the week-long stay, the deities make their return journey to the Jagannath Temple in a procession called Bahuda Yatra. It follows a similar pattern to Rath Yatra but in reverse, with the deities returning to their respective abode in the temple.

