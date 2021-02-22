Jaya Ekadashi 2021 is on February 23. On this day, Lord Vishnu is worshipped, and devotees observe a day-long fast to seek blessings from the Hindu lord. It is believed that the fasting of Jaya Ekadashi removes obstacles from a human’s life. To mark the auspicious occasion, devotees will worship Lord Vishnu, follow the important rituals and fasting rules, and more. To make the occasion even more memorable, here we bring you Jaya Ekadashi 2021 HD images and Lord Vishnu wallpapers. You can download these photos and send Jaya Ekadashi 2021 messages, greetings and wishes through WhatsApp, Facebook, Signal, Telegram and other online messengers. In addition, we also bring you a direct link to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers that will make sending greetings on Jaya Ekadashi more special.

The Ekadashi of Magh Shukla Paksha is called ‘Jaya Ekadashi.’ Devotees of Lord Vishnu start observing fast on Dashami Tithi evening and end it after sunrise on Dwadashi tithi. It is advised to assess your health before you observe a vrat. To make the day-long vrat virtuous and easy, here we bring you Jaya Ekadashi 2021 HD images and wallpapers of Lord Vishnu that are free to download. You can send these through devotional messages all day long with Facebook, Telegram, Signal and other messaging apps.

Jaya Ekadashi 2021 HD Images

Jaya Ekadashi 2021 Wallpaper

Jaya Ekadashi 2021 Images

Jaya Ekadashi 2021 Photos

Lord Vishnu Images

