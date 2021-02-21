Jaya Ekadashi 2021, Date & Time, Shubh Muhurat, Tithi, Vrat Katha, Kahani, Puja Vidhi, Importance, Significance: Ekadashi of Magh Shukla Paksha is called ‘Jaya Ekadashi’. This Ekadashi is very virtuous. According to Hindu Panchang, Ekadashi date of Shukla Paksha of Magh month is known as Jaya Ekadashi. On this day, Lord Vishnu is worshiped and fasted. This year Jaya Ekadashi is on 23 February 2021, the day Tuesday. According to astrology, Ravi Yoga and Tripushkar Yoga are being formed on this day. In such a case, if anyone observes fast on this day and worships Lord Vishnu and only recites the story of Jaya Ekadashi, then he would get happiness, good luck and salvation by removing the miseries of his birth and birth.

Jaya Ekadashi 2021 Date & Shubh Muhurat

Jaya Ekadashi will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Start of Ekadashi date: Monday, February 22, 14: 04 pm

Ekadashi date ends: Tuesday, February 23, 15: 02 pm

Importance of Jaya Ekadashi

The fasting of Jaya Ekadashi removes mental and physical problems. The mind is calm and all the rites of the person are pure.

Jaya Ekadashi fasting rituals

Wake up before sunrise in the morning. get a shower. Worship Lord Vishnu and take a vow. Install the idol or picture of Lord Vishnu at the place of worship. Worship with incense, lamp, sandalwood, fruit, sesame, panchamrit. Fast throughout the day and do Bhagwat Jagran at night. On the next day, after offering prayers to Dwadashi, donate Dakshina to any needy or Brahmin and observe the fast.

Fasting rules

This fast is kept in two ways - Nirjala and Falahari or aqueous fast. Generally, a healthy person should be kept completely clean. Take satvik food one day before the fast.

On the day of Jaya Ekadashi, neither gram nor gram flour should be eaten. Eating honey should also be avoided. Brahmacharya should be completely followed. In this fast, use incense, fruits, flowers, lamps, panchamrit etc. in the worship of Lord Vishnu. Do not bring hostility or anger into your mind during this fast. Avoid Bliss. Food is forbidden in this fast.

