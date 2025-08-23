Jitiya is a traditional Hindu festival observed mainly in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Nepal. This annual festival is also known as Jiutiya or Jivitputrika and is a three-day-long ancient festival celebrated from the seventh to ninth lunar day of Krishna-Paksha in Ashvin month. On this day, mothers fast for the well-being of their sons. Jivitputrika Vrat is observed on Krishna Paksha Ashtami in the month of Ashwin as per the Hindu lunar calendar. Jitiya 2025 is not just a religious observance but also a celebration of maternal love and devotion. From the sacred Nahay Khay ritual to the rigorous Jivitputrika Vrat observed by mothers, every tradition carries deep spiritual meaning. Read on to know the exact date, day-wise schedule, and significance of this age-old festival celebrated in Bihar and neighbouring regions. Happy Jitiya Vrat Wishes: Send WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, Jivitputrika HD Images, Quotes and Wallpapers To Celebrate the Hindu Festival.

Jivitputrika Vrat is an important fasting day in which mothers observe Nirjala vrat throughout the day and night for the well-being of their children. This fasting is mainly observed in the Indian states of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh and is also popular in Nepal. It is celebrated for eight days in Jharkhand from the first moon day to the eighth moon day in the first half of the Ashvin month.

Jitiya 2025 Date

Jitiya 2025 falls on Sunday, September 14, 2025.

Jitiya Nahay Khay 2025 Date

Jitiya Nahay Khay 2025 falls on Saturday, September 13, 2025.

Jitiya 2025 Timings

This year, Jitiya falls on Sunday, September 14, 2025. According to drikpanchang, the Ashtami Tithi begins at 05:04 on September 14, 2025 and ends at 03:06 on September 15, 2025. Chhath Puja 2025 Dates and Arag Time in Bihar: When Is Nahay Khay, Kharna, Sandhya Arghya and Usha Arghya? Know Day-Wise Schedule and Significance To Celebrate Festival.

Jitiya Significance

Jitiya vrat holds great significance in Hinduism as it is said that the fast strengthens the bond between mother and child. It is also a time for community gatherings, katha of Jimutavahana, and traditional folk songs. As per traditional and religious beliefs, Jitiya highlights sacrifice, devotion, and maternal love.

On this day, women offer prayers to Lord Jimutavahana (Jimutvahana), who sacrificed himself to save the life of a prince, symbolising the protection of children. The fast is broken the next day after performing puja.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 23, 2025 10:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).