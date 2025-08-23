Chhath Puja 2025 Date and Arag Time in Bihar: Chhath Puja 2025 in Bihar will be observed with great devotion, beginning with Nahay Khay on Saturday, October 25, followed by Kharna on Sunday, October 26. The most significant rituals include offering Sandhya Arghya (evening prayers) on Monday, October 27, and Usha Arghya (morning prayers) on Tuesday, October 28, marking the conclusion of the four-day Chhath Mahaparv. Devotees worship Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya with strict fasting, holy dips, and arghya offerings, seeking health, prosperity, and family well-being. This sacred festival holds immense cultural and spiritual significance, especially in Bihar, Jharkhand, Eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal, where lakhs of devotees gather at rivers and water bodies to celebrate the divine occasion. Learn about the significance of Chhath Mahaparv, rituals of offering arghya to Lord Surya and devotion to Chhathi Maiya.

About Chhath Puja Festival in Bihar

Chhath Puja is one of the most important and ancient Hindu festivals that is celebrated across India, especially in North India, with great devotion. This day is dedicated to the worship of Lord Surya, the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya. During Chhath Puja, Lord Surya is worshipped for four days. Chhath Puja fasting is mainly observed by women for the well-being of their sons and the happiness of the family. This year, Chhath Puja 2025 starts on Saturday, October 25 and ends on Tuesday, October 28. Chhath Puja is an important festival for people of Bihar, Jharkhand, Eastern Uttar Pradesh, and several regions in Nepal.

What Are 4 Days of Chhath Mahaparv?

The worship of the Sun God spans four days. The first day of Chhath is known as Nahay Khay when devotees take a holy dip in a water body, especially in the river Ganga. Women who observe Chhath take only a single meal on this day. The second day of Chhath is known as Kharna. On this day, fasting without water is observed from sunrise to sunset. The fast is broken just after sunset, after making food offerings to the Sun God. The third day fasting begins after having Prasad on the second day. Chhath Puja Kharna Wishes: Messages, WhatsApp Greetings, Quotes & HD Wallpapers To Share on Second Day of Chhath Mahaparv.

Chhath Puja 2025 Date and Arag Time in Bihar

According to the Drik Panchang, This year, Chhath Puja 2025 starts on Saturday, October 25 and ends on Tuesday, October 28.

Chhath Puja Day 1: Nahay Khay - Saturday, 25th October 2025

Sunrise at 05:54 AM

Sunset at 05:13 PM

Chhath Puja Day 2: Lohanda and Kharna - Sunday, 26th October 2025

Sunrise at 05:54 AM

Sunset at 05:12 PM

Chhath Puja Day 3: Chhath Puja Sandhya Arghya - Monday, 27th October 2025

Sunrise at 05:55 AM

Sunset at 05:11 PM

Chhath Puja Day 4: Chhath Puja Usha Arghya, Parana Day - Tuesday, 28th October 2025

Sunrise at 05:56 AM

Sunset at 05:10 PM

Chhath Puja Significance

Chhath Puja holds great significance as the day is dedicated to Lord Surya, the Sun God, as it is thought that the sun is visible to every being and is the basis of life of all creatures on Earth. On this day, Chhathi Maiya is also worshipped on this day. According to Vedic astrology, Chhathi Maiya grants children long life and good health by shielding them from illnesses and diseases.

Chhath Puja is also marked by the preparation and offering of a variety of traditional and sattvic dishes cooked without onion or garlic. The festival usually falls six days after Diwali and is marked by rituals of gratitude and worship for the Sun God, who is considered the source of life and energy. Devotees believe that by worshipping the Sun, they receive health, prosperity, and well-being for their family.

