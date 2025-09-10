Is Jitiya 2025 on September 13 or September 14? The three-day-long festival dates often confuse the devotees as they prepare themselves for the celebration. The Jivitputrika Vrat is a significant fasting day in which mothers observe Nirjala fasting throughout the day for the well-being of their children. The Jitiya fasting is a symbol of women’s maternal love. The Jivitputrika Vrat is observed on the Krishna Paksha Ashtami in the month of Ashwin as per the Purnimanta Hindu calendar. The festival is celebrated with great fervour in Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. However, in Nepal, Jivitputrika Vrat is known as Jitiya Vrat. So, when does the Jitiya 2025 festival start in India? In this article, let us know the Jitiya 2025 dates in Bihar, Jivitputrika Vrat katha, Nahay Khay rituals, traditions and Jitiya Dhaga significance.

Jitiya 2025 Dates in Bihar

Jitiya is a three-day festival and the Jivit Putrika 2025 falls on September 14. The Ashtami tithi begins at 05:04 AM on September 14 and will end at 03:06 AM on September 15.

Jivitputrika Vrat Katha: Watch Video of the Jitiya Legend

Jitiya Nahay Khay Rituals and Traditions

In Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, Jitiya is a three-day-long festival.

Nahay Khay: This is the first day when mothers only eat after bathing. The food is vegetarian and prepared with ghee and pink salt.

This is the first day when mothers only eat after bathing. The food is vegetarian and prepared with ghee and pink salt. Khur-Jitiya or Jiviputrika Day: This is the second day of the Jitiya festival, where mothers follow strict fasting and women don’t drink water as well.

This is the second day of the Jitiya festival, where mothers follow strict fasting and women don’t drink water as well. Parana: On the third, mothers break their fast. A variety of dishes are prepared, such as curry rice, noni, saag and marua roti, being the traditional delicacies. September 2025 Festivals, Special Days and Bank Holidays Calendar: List of National and International Events.

Jitiya Dhaga Significance

Jitiya Dhaga holds deep cultural and religious importance in the Jivitputrika Vrat, mainly observed in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal. Women observe this fast for the well-being, prosperity, and long life of their children. The sacred thread, known as Jitiya Dhaga, is tied on the wrist during the vrat, symbolising protection and blessings. Traditionally, it is made of red, yellow, or sometimes multi-coloured threads, each colour signifying strength, devotion, and positivity. The thread represents a bond between the mother and her child, invoking Goddess Jivitputrika’s divine energy to safeguard children from misfortune.

Jivitputrika Vrat Puja Vidhi

The Jivitputrika Puja Vidhi starts with cleaning the house and preparing a sacred space with an idol or picture of Goddess Jivitputrika, Lord Vishnu, and the Sun God. Women offer fruits, flowers, incense, diya, and seasonal vegetables during the ritual. A sacred thread called Jitiya Dhaga (red, yellow, or mixed colours) is tied on the wrist while chanting vrat katha. Listening to or reciting the Jivitputrika Katha is an essential part of the puja. The next day, after offering arghya to the rising sun and completing the ritual, women break their fast with blessings for their children’s health and longevity.

Jivitputrika Vrat is significant for mothers who follow strict fasting for the long life and prosperity of their children.

