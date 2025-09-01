September 2025 arrives with a lively blend of festivals, special days, and bank holidays, offering a perfect mix of cultural, national, and international events. The month is known for its unique atmosphere where traditions meet celebrations. From Onam, Navratri, and Teacher’s Day to Vishwakarma Puja, Anant Chaturdashi, Pitru Paksh, and World Heart Day, September is filled with occasions that hold cultural, religious, and global significance. Each celebration carries its own charm, making the September 2025 calendar a meaningful way for people to connect with their heritage and observe important days across India and the world. Onam 2025 Dates and Full Calendar: Know Names of 10 Days of Onam in Malayalam and Significance of the Auspicious Festival of Kerala.

In the month of September, Onam and Teachers’ Day fall on September 5, Anant Chaturdashi falls on September 6, Hindi Diwas falls on September 14, Autumnal Equinox falls on September 22, Navratri begins on September 22 and many more.

National and International Special Days in September 2025

Date Occasion September 1 National Tofu Day September 1 Uzbekistan Independence Day September 1-7 National Crime Prevention Week September Blood Cancer Awareness Month September 5 Onam September 5 Teachers’ Day September 6 World Beard Day September 6 Anant Chaturdashi September 7 Brazil Independence Day September 8 World Literacy Day September 8 Pitra Paksh Begins September 14 Hindi Diwas September 15 Engineer's Day September 16 World Ozone Day September 17 Vishwakarma Puja September 18 Chile Independence Day September 21 World Alzheimer’s Day September 21 Wife Appreciation Day September 22 Navratri September 22 First Day of Autumn September 22 Rosh Hashanah September 25 Mahalaya September 29 World Heart Day September 30 Botswana Independence Day

These festivals in the month of September provide moments of togetherness where families often take this time to come together, share meals and exchange blessings.

