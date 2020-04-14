Jur Sital Images & Maithili New Year 2020 HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Jude Sheetal With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings on Pahil Boishakh

Happy Maithili New Year (Photo Credits: File Image)

Wish you all a very Happy Jur Sital 2020 to everyone ringing in Maithili New Year on April 14. Jur Sital, also spelt as Jude Sheetal, marks the New Year for Hindus from the Mithila region. It is celebrated on the first Baisakh day of Maithili New Year under Bikram Sambat calendar. The festival gets its name from the words 'jur' meaning 'staying connected' and 'sital' meaning 'cool'. People celebrate Jur Sital with utmost joy and enthusiasm. However, amid coronavirus lockdown, people are keeping the celebrations toned down. Instead, they have gone heavy on exchanging greetings and messages to family and friends. This is why we bring you a collection of Happy Jur Sital HD images, Happy Maithili New Year 2020 wishes, Jude Sheetal greetings, Maithili New Year HD Images, HD wallpapers, quotes, SMS, Happy Maithili New Year 2020 greetings, WhatsApp Stickers and much more. Jur Sital 2020 Wishes & HD Images: Send Happy Maithili New Year Greetings, WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Facebook Photos and SMS on Jude Sheetal.

Apart from New Year's Day celebration on January 1 following the Gregorian calendar, there are many days throughout the year celebrated as New Year's Day in the different states of India. It is decided as per the Lunar and Solar calendar. Now, the regions following the Solar calendar, the new year falls on Baisakhi/Punjabi New Year in North and Central India, Bohag Bihu (Rongali Bihu) / Assamese New Year in Assam, Puthandu / Tamil New Year in Tamil Nadu, Vishu / Kerala New Year in Kerala, Pana Sankranti /Odia New Year in Odisha and Poila Boishakh / Bengali New Year in Bengal in the month of the calendar, i.e., Vaishakha. And Jur Sital or Maithili New Year is celebrated in Bihar. Generally, this day falls during 14th or 15th of April.

Just like any happy occasion or special event, food plays an important role in Jur Sital. Some of the traditional delicacies include litti chokha, kadhi chawal, baingan ka bachka, kache aam (raw mangoes) and water. In fact, water is the most significant element of Jur Sital celebrations. One also remembers their ancestors on the day. You can learn more about Satuani and Jur Sital Date 2020: History and Significance of Pahil Boishakh; Know More About the Hindu-Maithili New Year HERE. As for wishes and greetings, you can find them below.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wish You a Very Happy Maithili New Year 2020. May God Bless You and Your Family. May This Jur Sital Bring You Joy, Peace, Love and Prosperity.

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Bucket Full of Love, a Tank Full of Luck, Here’s Wishing You Happy Mithila New Year and Tonnes of Good Luck.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Kacche Aam, Kadhi Chawal, Mithila Ke Nav Varsh Jaldi Aawa. Sab Maithil Ko Naye Saal Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye. Happy Jur Sital!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Naye Saal Ki Subah Ke Saath, Aapki Zindagi Bhi Ujaalon Se Bhar Jayen-Yahi Dua Karenge. Naya Saal Aapko or Aapke Parivar Ko Bahut Mubarak Ho. Jur Sital Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen.

How to Download Jur Sital WhatsApp Stickers Online?

