Jur Sital 2020 Wishes & HD Images: Send Happy Maithili New Year Greetings, WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Facebook Photos and SMS on Jude Sheetal

India is witnessing a chain of festivals at the moment. It is the season to mark the Hindu Lunar Year. But unfortunately, the usual gala time has gone silent this year as the nation is under lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus that has crossed 9,000 marks so far. At this challenging time, people are trying to find happiness even in small celebrations. People will observe the festival at their homes, maintaining the lockdown protocol. Like many Hindu New Year celebrations, the Maithili people in Mithila region in Bihar marks the Maithili New Year, known as Jur Sital, also spelt as Jude Sheetal or Pahil Boishakh. Jude Sheetal 2020 will be marked on April 14. People will be looking for Jude Sheetal 2020 messages and wishes to stay connected with everyone who is not present with them at this moment. Hence, we bring you devotional Jude Sheetal 2020 wishes in both Hindi and English, Jur Sital messages, HD images and Pahil Boisakh greetings to send and observe the Maithili New Year 2020. You can also send these festival greetings along with WhatsApp stickers, GIFs, set as a Facebook and Instagram post. Satuani and Jur Sital Date 2020: History and Significance of Pahil Boishakh; Know More About the Hindu-Maithili New Year.

The festival of Jude Sheetal is considered very auspicious among the Hindu Maithilis. They worship chulha—traditional mud stove from local clay used for indoor cooking. After performing the puja, they make traditional meals and spending time with family and friends. But such gatherings are not advisable this year, for everyone’s good. But one can still make the festival joyous by sending out Jude Sheetal images and greetings and let them know they are remembered and loved. Download and send Jude Sheetal 2020 pictures, Jur Sital wishes, Maithili New Year 2020 greetings and Pahil Boishakh WhatsApp stickers to welcome the New Year.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hamrai Taraf San Is Baras Ko Albida Kahike, Nave Varsa Ko Navi Khusiyon Saathe, Navi Kamyaabi Ko Ghar Ma Basayat. Happy Maithili New Year

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Maithili New Year! May This Year Brings You Health and Prosperity.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Festival of Jude Sheetal Fill Your Life With Lots of Energy and Enthusiasm.

How to Download Jude Sheetal 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp has unveiled many super cool sticker associates with each celebration. To celebrate the Hindu New Year 2020, there are many stickers available on the Play Store app. Android phone users can visit the app or click HERE to download Jude Sheetal 2020 WhatsApp stickers.

We hope the above messages and wishes will be useful to you. Stay home, stay safe and welcome the Maithili New Year 2020 filled with anticipation and prosperity.