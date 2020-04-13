Satuani and Jur Sital Date 2020: History and Significance of Pahil Boishakh; Know More About the Hindu-Maithili New Year

Happy Maithili New Year (Photo Credits: File Image)

As Satuani, the traditional harvest festival will be celebrated in North India, mainly UP and Bihar that includes eating sattu made out of lentil flour, tomorrow, April 14. Jur Sital, also known as Maithili new year will be observed. Both the celebrations have a similar significance. People do kalash sthapana with mango pallo on Satuani while eating sattu and jaggery on this day and indulge in donating gold and silver. Jur Sheetal also spelt as Jud Sheetal or Jur Sheetal is celebrated by Maithili people in Mithila region in Bihar observe.

According to Vedas, Puranas and scriptures, a person who performs charity on the day of solstice goes to heaven. Very similar to maker Sankranti, this harvest festival is celebrated in different ways in different parts of the country for example as Bihu, Baishakhi or Pohela Boishak in West Bengal on April, 14 2020 Jur Sital will be celebrated in Bihar.

Jud Sital is one of the major festivals celebrated in Bihar which is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour throughout the entire Bihar region. Jud Sital celebrates the joy of new Kharif crop. However, the practice of celebrating the festival differs according to the area. Know more about the history and significance of the celebration

Jur Sital History and Significance

Jude Sheetal, also known as Pahila or Pohela Boishakh, is also the birthday of Raja Shailesh, the king of the Himalayan region of Mithila. The day is celebrated as the Maithili New Year and follows the Nirayanam vernal equinox. April 14 marks the first day of the traditional Tirhuta Panchang and the holy new year for Maithili people. Maithili calendar begins on the same date, with Baisakh as the first month of the year. It is also observed by most traditional calendars in India such as Tamil Nadu, Assam, Bengal, Kerala, Manipur, Orissa, Punjab, Tripura and even in Nepal.

Know More About Satuani and Jur Sital Date History and Significance:

According to the celebration of Jur Sital Mithila people worship the chulha aka the traditional mud stove. They also take a bath early in the morning and after the puja, the elder member of the family sprinkle droplets of holy cold water on the younger ones.