It is the festive time, especially for the people in Maharashtra. As the 10-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 has just begun, the people are also excited for another celebration that occurs during this time. It is called, Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana—a popular vrat puja, observed in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada in the state, and the date for the observance differs every year. Devotees worship Goddess Gauri or Gowri, another name for Goddess Parvati, who is Lord Shiva’s wife and Lord Ganesha’s mother. Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana 2020 is on August 26. In this article, we bring you Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana 2020 vrat puja timing, shubh muhurat, rituals, significance and celebrations associated with the festival day, which is dedicated to Goddess Gauri. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Images, New Bal Ganesha HD Photos & Wallpapers for Free Download Online.

Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana 2020 Date, Vrat Puja Time and Shubh Muhurat

Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana 2020 is on August 26. According to Drik Panchang, the Anuradha Nakshatra, also called Ashtami Tithi, started at 1:59 pm on August 25 and ends at 1:04 pm on August 26. Again, the Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana 2020 shubh muhurta is from 6:14 am to 1:04 pm on August 26. And the Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan is on August 27, 2020.

Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana: Significance and Celebrations

Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana is a popular vrat pujan, observed by married women in Maharashtra. Three days Vrata Puja is performed by married women and special decorations are done. The fast is kept by women to get blessings from Goddess Shakti, who is considered as the ultimate power of the universe. Married women worship Goddess Gauri, and they believe that she will fill their married life with happiness and remove all the upheavals. Again, unmarried girls worship the goddess to seek her blessings so that they can get a good life partner.

On the first day of Gauri Pujan, the idols are welcomed to the home, by two married women. The idols of Jyeshtha Gauri is brought into the pairs, also called Jyeshtha and Kanishtha. They draw footprints of Goddess Gauri with turmeric and vermillion, while bringing the idol. They offer haldi-kumkum and akshata and chant mantras, for the Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana. The next day is Gauri Puja, and there is a tradition to prepare a grand meal of 16 vegetables, and sweets.

Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana, or Gauri Puja is done on the fourth or fifth day of Ganesh Chaturthi. The idols are kept for three days, and on the third day, Goddess Gauri is immersed in water.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2020 07:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).