The 10-day long Ganeshotsav 2020 kickstarts on August 22, Saturday, and we just cannot contain our excitement. From uncle-aunty to millennial to little kids, everyone is so very excited about celebrating the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, the adorable and aagyakari son of Mahadev and Parvati Maa. And it can be seen from the surge in keywords such as Ganesh GIF images download free, Ganesh Chaturthi Full HD images and wallpapers for free download online, because come'on we got to wish everyone on WhatsApp and Facebook before beginning with the puja ceremony. Here presenting you latest Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 HD images, New Bal Ganesh HD photos and wallpapers for free download online along with beautiful GIF greetings and picture messages of Ganpati Bappa to wish on Ganeshotsav 2020! Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Wishes in English: WhatsApp Stickers, Messages, SMSes And Ganpati GIF Images to Share on Ganesh Utsav.

It is that time of the year when devotees invite Lord Ganesha to their homes and hearts with much love. Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birth anniversary of Ganpati Bappa, the son of Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati. We all have grown up listening to the childhood stories of Shri Ganesh. The Elephant God was and remains an apple of his parents’ eyes who loved having delectable food prepared by Mata Parvati and listening to his father, Mahadev. Ganesh struck a deep friendship with a little rat with whom he shared modak and ladoos. Thousands and thousands of people venerate Shree Ganesha for he is the Hindu God of good beginnings, fortune, knowledge, wisdom and fortune. Ganpati Bappa is also the obstacle-remover and happiness giver! Ganpati just cannot see any of his followers in pain and agony, and that’s what makes him such a favourite deity among his devotees. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Wishes in Marathi: Ganpati GIF Images, WhatsApp Messages, SMSes & Facebook Status to Wish Happy Ganeshotsav.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi HD Images and Messages

Like we mentioned before, Shree Ganesh is loved by one and all. Images and idols of Ganesha is a must in all Hindu household. According to mythological legends, no puja ceremony is complete without praying to Ganesh in the beginning. He is the god of great luck and prosperity. People search and save new and latest photos of Shree Ganesh throughout the year and the interest further peaks during Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 festival. So here’s our collection related to Ganesh Images Download, Ganesh GIF Images Download Free, Ganesh GIF Wallpaper Free Download, Ganesh Images Full HD, Ganesh Chaturthi Images Photos, Ganesh Images Free Download, Ganesh Images for Mobile, Ganesh Images for Desktop, Ganesh Chaturthi Wallpapers for Desktop, and more. Ganesh Chaturthi Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 With New WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi (File Photo)

Ganesh Chaturthi Message Reads: Wishing you happiness as big as Ganesh’s appetite, Life as long as his trunk, Trouble as small as his mouse, Moments as sweet as modaks. Sending you wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi 2020!

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi (File Photo)

Ganesh Chaturthi Message Reads: May your life gets filled with sweetness like the Modaks of Lord Ganesha, may Lord Ganesha bestow you the power to destroy your sorrow. Good luck, good fortune, wealth and prosperity, May you blessed with all these and more! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020!

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi (File Photo)

Ganesh Chaturthi Message Reads: May Lord Ganesha remove the obstacles of your life; Provide you with auspicious Beginnings; Inspire you with creativity; And bless you with intellect and wisdom! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020!

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi (File Photo)

Ganesh Chaturthi Message Reads: This Ganesh Chaturthi, May Lord Ganesha turn your every sorrow into a smile, Your every obstacle into a step, And Your every sin into a virtue. Happy Vinayak Chaturthi 2020!

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi (File Photo)

Ganesh Chaturthi Message Reads: Lord Ganesha is our mentor and protector. May he enrich your life, And removing obstacles from your life! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020!

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi (File Photo)

Ganesh Chaturthi Message Reads: I pray to God for your prosperous life. May you find all the delights of life, May your all dreams come true. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020!

Ganesh Chaturthi GIF Images and Animated Stickers

So that was images and photos of Ganesha that you can send your friends and family on Ganesh Chaturthi. Apart from that, there are Ganeshotsav GIF images and animated stickers in high-quality, which you can share with your near and dear ones. makes GIFs more attractive is that they are not only colourful, dazzling but also dynamic, giving them an edge over plain images. So, here take a look at Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 GIFs greetings and messages.

Ganpati Bappa Morya GIF Image: वक्रतुण्ड महाकाय सुर्यकोटि समप्रभ, निर्विघ्नं कुरु मे देव सर्वकार्येषु सर्वदा। May Lord Ganesh shower you with success in all your endeavours. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020!

Ganpati Bappa Morya GIF Image: Wish you a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 and I pray to God for your prosperous life. May you find all the delights of life, May your all dreams come true.

Ganpati Bappa Morya GIF Image: Hoping that this ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’ will be the start of a year that brings the happiness that Lord Ganesh fills your home with prosperity & fortune. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020!

So that was our collection on Ganesh Chaturthi images, wallpapers, GIFs and text messages to wish and greet everyone you know this Ganeshotsav. It is important to wish each other on festivals and these lovely picture messages will help you connect with your near and dear ones again. May Ganpati Bappa shower his blessings on all of you this Ganesh Chaturthi 2020.

