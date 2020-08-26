The festive season is upon us. After the grand celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi that is still ongoing, people are all set to commemorate Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana. A three-day celebration where married Maharashtrian women observe stringent fast and offer their prayers to Goddess Gowri (another name for Goddess Parvathi). Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2020 will take place on August 26, while and Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana was held a day before on August 25. People often share pictures of Goddess Gowri, Happy Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana wishes, Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2020 messages, Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana WhatsApp Stickers and Goddess Parvati's pictures for Facebook Status Pictures. Jyestha Gauri Puja 2020 Marathi Messages and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Goddess Gauri Facebook Photos, Greetings and SMS to Send Wishes of Jyeshtha Gauri Avahan.

Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana celebration begins on August 25, when the Ashtami tithi in Shukla paksha of Bhadrapada month begins. However, the celebration of Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana will begin on August 26. Many people who have Lord Ganesha's idol at home for Ganesh Chaturthi also place Goddess Gowri's idol next to him. Both the idols are then taken for the immersion ceremony where they believe that Lord Ganesha and Goddess Gowri return from Earth to Mount Kailash. Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana 2020 Date, Vrat Puja Time and Shubh Muhurat: Know Significance and Celebrations of the Festival Dedicated to Goddess Gauri.

The Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana fast is observed by married women who seek the blessings of Goddess Shakti for marital bliss. It is believed that observing this fast will help in reducing the stress and worries in their lives. Gauri Puja is an essential part of the Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana celebration. And it is especially celebrated by Maharashtrian people who invite Lord Ganesha into their homes during Ganesh Chaturthi. The celebrations usually begin on the fourth or fifth day of the celebration and the Puja is done for 2 days. Here hoping that this Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana all your stress and worries disappear.

