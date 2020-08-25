Happy Jyestha Gauri Pujan 2020! Today marks the day on which many people will welcome Goddess Gauri into their homes. It is the day of Jyeshtha Gauri Puja, a belief that Goddess Gauri comes on the Earth in search of her son Lord Ganesha. And following the worship of Goddess Gauri and Lord Ganpati, the next day is the visarjan of them together. Jyestha Gauri Puja is an observance primarily marked in Maharashtra, so people look for sending Gauri Pujan messages in Marathi. If you are looking for Gauri Puja 2020 wishes in Marathi, with latest greetings, images and photos we have made a collection of the same. You can download these HD images and greetings to send everyone via WhatsApp, Facebook or any other apps. Ganesh Chaturthi Shubhechha 2020 Messages in Marathi: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Instagram Stories and SMS to Send on the Festival.

This year, Gauri Aagman Sohala or Gauri Avahan as it is called will be on August 25. On August 26, there will be an elaborate puja of the Goddess, followed by the visarjan of Gauri Ganpati together on August 27. Some believe it as a form of Goddess Mahalakshmi, a sign of prosperity, some believe in Gauri being Goddess Parvati, mother of Lord Ganesha. Special rituals and puja is performed on this day. And a part of these celebrations is sending out greetings, messages and images to friends and family. If you are looking for the latest Gauri Pujan 2020 messages, greetings and images in Marathi, then your search ends here. We also give you the latest Ganesha and Gauri WhatsApp stickers, which you can send with these HD images and wishes. Check out our beautiful collection of "Gauri Pujechya Hardik Shubhechha".

Gauri Puja 2020 messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Jyeshtha Gauri Pujechya Hardik Shubhechha!

Gauri Puja Marathi messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: गौरी आगमनाच्या तुम्हाला सर्वांना खुप खूप शुभेच्छा. तुमच्या घरात सुख आणि आनंद नांदो हीच गणराया कडे सदिच्छा.

Gauri Puja Marathi messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: ज्येष्ठ गौरी पूजेच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा

Gauri Pujan messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Gauri Ganpati chya tumha sarvanna shubhechha!

Gauri Ganpati GIFs

Gauri Ganesh WhatsApp Stickers

You can now also send your wishes for every festival using special stickers. Download Ganesh Chaturthi and Gauri Ganesha WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store. HERE is the download link. You can use these stickers along with the above wishes to send your greetings for the day. We hope our collection of these messages in Marathi, wishes and images help you to communicate greetings of this auspicious day. Have safe celebrations!

