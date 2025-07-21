Kamika Ekadashi 2025 is on Monday, July 21. It is a sacred fasting day observed during the Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the moon) in the month of Ashadha. This day holds deep religious significance for Hindus, especially devotees of Lord Vishnu. It is believed that by observing this fast with devotion, one can wash away past sins and attain spiritual merit. The name "Kamika" refers to desire, and the fast symbolises the transcendence of worldly temptations in pursuit of divine grace. To celebrate Kamika Ekadashi 2025, we bring you Kamika Ekadashi 2025 images and HD wallpapers for free download online. These Kamika Ekadashi wishes and Lord Vishnu pictures are perfect to share with Kamika Ekadashi messages and greetings on the auspicious festival.

The rituals of Kamika Ekadashi begin the night before, with devotees avoiding grains and onions. On the day of Ekadashi, they wake up early, bathe, and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu with tulsi leaves, flowers, and lamps. The Vishnu Sahasranama is recited, and devotees maintain a vrat (fast) throughout the day, some without even water (nirjala vrat), depending on their capacity. The purpose is to achieve self-restraint, purity, and focus on spiritual progress. As you observe Kamika Ekadashi 2025, share these Kamika Ekadashi wishes and Lord Vishnu pictures with your friends and family.

Apart from personal gains, Kamika Ekadashi is also observed for the well-being of family members, and it is believed to bring harmony and peace. The fast concludes the next day, Dwadashi, with special offerings and charity to Brahmins and the poor. Kamika Ekadashi is not just a ritual but a spiritual discipline that helps the soul detach from material cravings and align with divine purpose. It stands as a bridge between the material and the spiritual world, reminding us of the higher path of devotion and righteousness.

