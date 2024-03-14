Karadaiyan Nombu 2024 will be marked on March 14. This annual observance is a very important festival celebrated by Tamil Hindus worldwide. Also known as Meena Sankranti or Savitri Vratham, Karadaiyan Nombu is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm by one and all. On the occasion of Karadaiyan Nombu, people pray to Goddess Shakti or Goddess Gowri and observe the stringent Karadaiyan Nombu Vratham. On this occasion, people often share Happy Karadaiyan Nombu 2024 wishes and messages, Karadaiyan Nombu Vratham 2024 greetings, Happy Karadaiyan Nombu images and wallpapers, Karadaiyan Nombu WhatsApp stickers and Karadaiyan Nombu 2024 Facebook status pictures with family and friends to mark this festive occasion.

The celebration of Karadaiyan Nombu is similar to the commemoration of Vat Savitri in Northern and Western India. The celebration of Karadaiyan Nombu revolves around observing Karadaiyan Nombu Vratham - which is focused on abstaining from eating any regular food. However, a special Nivedyam made of Karadaiyan is made on this occasion. The sweet and savoury Karadaiyan Kozhakatai are prepared and offered to Goddess Gowri as we perform the Karadaiyan Nombu Pooja. On this day, a sacred yellow thread is also prepped and worn around one’s neck. Karadaiyan Nombu History and Significance: Know All About the Annual Tamil Festival Also Known As Meena Sankranti.

As we celebrate Karadaiyan Nombu 2024, here are some Happy Karadaiyan Nombu 2024 wishes and messages, Karadaiyan Nombu Vratham 2024 greetings, Happy Karadaiyan Nombu images and wallpapers, Karadaiyan Nombu WhatsApp Stickers and Karadaiyan Nombu 2024 Facebook Status Pictures that you can share online.

Karadaiyan Nombu 2024 Images, Wishes and Greetings

The celebration of Karadaiyan Nombu is traditionally focused on married women as well as unmarried women and young girls observing the Karadaiyan Nombu Vratham to appease Goddess Gowri. We hope that the celebration of Karadaiyan Nombu brings love, light and happiness to you and your family.

