Karadaiyan Nombu is the annual Tamil festival where people seek the blessings of Goddess Shakti or Goddess Gowri by preparing the traditional nivedyam (offering) of Karadiya. Karadaiyan Nombu 2024 will be marked on March 14. Also known as Savitri Vratham or Meena Sankranti, the celebration of Karadaiyan Nombu was traditionally observed by married women who keep a stringent fast, seeking good health and long life for their husbands. As we celebrate Karadaiyan Nombu 2024, here is everything you need to know about this celebration: why Karadaiyan Nombu 2024 is important and how to celebrate this festival. Karadaiyan Nombu 2024 Images, Wishes & HD Wallpapers for Free Download: Wish Happy Meena Sankranti With WhatsApp Messages and Greetings.

When is Karadaiyan Nombu 2024?

Karadaiyan Nombu is one of the most significant festivals for Tamil Hindus across the world. Celebrated at the moment when the Tamil month Maasi ends and the month Panguni starts, Karadaiyan Nombu is also known as Meena Sankranti or Savitri Vratham. On the occasion of Karadaiyan Nombu, people often observe the Karadaiyan Nombu Vratham. Karadaiyan Nombu 2024 Vratham timing will be from 6.36 am to 12.46 pm, and the auspicious Manjal Sharada Muhurtum will be marked at 12. 46 pm.

Significance of Karadaiyan Nombu

On the occasion of Karadaiyan Nombu, married women traditionally tie a sacred yellow thread around their necks and seek the blessings of Goddess Gauri. Young girls and unmarried women also perform this traditional Pooja. The delicious and traditional delicacy of Karadaiyan is prepared and offered to Goddess Gowri. The celebration of Karadaiyan Nombu is similar to the observance of Vat Savitri in North India.

The celebration of Karadaiyan Nombu revolves around Savitri Satyavan and how Savitri's resilience, bravery, and presence of mind helped safeguard Satyavan from the grasp of death. The Karadaiyan Nombu Vratham is observed to appease the almighty and seek a long and healthy life for our partners. We hope that Karadaiyan Nombu 2024 brings with it all the love, light, and happiness for you and your family.

