Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on July 26 every year to commemorate the sacrifices made by the brave soldiers in the Kargil War. Kargil Vijay Diwas marks India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War for ousting Pakistani Forces from their occupied positions on the mountaintop of Northern Kargil District. The war took place between May and July 1999, and the armed conflict continued for more than 60 days at Kargil in Ladakh. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023 Date, History and Significance: Everything To Know About the Day That Honours the Heroes of the Kargil War.

Captain Vikram Batra, Captain N Kenguruse, Lieutenant Keishing Clifford Nongrum, Major Vivek Gupta, Naik Digendra Kumar, Major Saurabh Kalia, Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav and many heroic soldiers are remembered with great pride for their extraordinary service to the nation that led to India's victory in the Kargil War. Here are some of the heroes of the Kargil War and the extraordinary tales of their utmost bravery and love for the country, which will make you beam with pride.

Captain Vikram Batra

Captain Vikram Batra is known as the 'Sher Shah' of the Kargil War. He played a critical role in recapturing Peak 5140 and Peak 4875 from the Pakistani forces. He was martyred in the Kargil War in 1999 at the age of 24 while attempting to save a colleague's life. Captain Vikram Batra was posthumously bestowed with the highest wartime gallantry award Param Vir Chakra. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Preparations Underway in Full Swing at Kargil War Memorial at Dras in Ladakh.

Captain Vikram Batra (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Lieutenant Balwan Singh

Lieutenant Balwan Singh, with his Ghatak Platoon, was tasked to attack Tiger Hill from the North-Eastern direction as part of a multi-pronged attack. During the Kargil War, he successfully placed the Indian tricolour atop Tiger Hill and was later given the Mahavir Chakra for his courageous achievement.

Lieutenant Balwan Singh (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Major Vivek Gupta

On June 13, 1999, Major Vivek Gupta was in command of the leading Charlie Company when the 2 Rajputana Rifles launched a Battalion attack on Tololing Top in the Drass Sector. Major Vivek Gupta took two bunkers before enemy gunfire attacked his torso in Drass. Major Vivek Gupta was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra, India's second-highest military decoration, for his heroism in the Kargil War.

Major Vivek Gupta (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Rifleman Sanjay Kumar

Rifleman Sanjay Kumar was a member of a column tasked with capturing the region Flat Top of Point 4875 in the Mushkoh Valley. During the Kargil War, he was struck in the leg and hip. However, he single-handedly destroyed a bunker after others in his unit were killed.

Rifleman Sanjay Kumar (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Captain Anuj Nayyar

Captain Anuj Nayyar was part of the Charlie Company, which valiantly seized control of Pt. 4875 from the occupying cross-border forces. Days after the Indian forces retrieved the strategic peak, the infiltrators struck back, and Captain Nayyar and his team were martyred while exhibiting great defence. He was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra, India's second-highest gallantry award.

Captain Anuj Nayyar (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Subedar Yogendra Singh Yadav

Subedar Yadav successfully volunteered the task of retrieving three bunkers from the enemy's clutches on Tiger Hill. He became the youngest-ever recipient of the Param Vir Chakra at the age of 19.

Subedar Yogendra Singh Yadav (Photo Credits: Wikimedia)

The heroism and sacrifice of the brave Kargil War soldiers can never be forgotten. On this day, the Prime Minister of India pays homage to the soldiers at Amar Jawan Jyoti at the India Gate every year. Kargil Vijay Diwas is a day to express gratitude to the soldiers who laid down their lives to safeguard India’s borders and protect the people of this country.

