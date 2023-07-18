Kargil Vijay Diwas is an important day in India and is commemorated every year on July 26 in honour of the Kargil War's Heroes. The day marks India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War for ousting Pakistani Forces from their occupied positions on the mountain tops of Northern Kargil District in Ladakh in 1999. The conflict took place in the Kargil district of Jammu and Kashmir and lasted for about two months, from May 3 to July 26, 1999. The special day is observed to honour and pay tribute to the brave soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces who sacrificed their lives during the Kargil War. Preparations Underway at Kargil War Memorial Ahead of 24th Vijay Diwas.

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023 Date

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023 will be marked on Wednesday, July 26.

Kargil Vijay Diwas History

During the Kargil War, the Indian Army successfully evicted Pakistani intruders who illegally captured Tiger Hill and other posts on the Indian side of the Line of Control (LoC). The Government of India responded with Operation Vijay, a mobilization of 200,000 Indian troops. The war came to an official end on July 26, 1999, with the eviction of Pakistan Army troops from their occupied positions. Since then, the day has been marked as Kargil Vijay Diwas. As per records, this armed conflict lasted for more than 60 days at Kargil in Ladakh, and as many as 527 soldiers from the Indian Armed Forces lost their lives during the war.

Kargil Vijay Diwas Significance

Kargil Vijay Diwas holds great significance in the history of India. It is a perfect opportunity to salute and remember the bravery, courage, and unwavering dedication of the Indian Armed Forces to protect the sovereignty and integrity of the country. On this day, the Prime Minister of India pays homage to the soldiers at Amar Jawan Jyoti at the India Gate every year, and several functions are organized all over the country to commemorate the contributions of the Indian Armed Forces.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is a day to express gratitude to the soldiers who laid down their lives to safeguard India’s borders and protect its people.

