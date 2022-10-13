Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival celebrated on the fourth day after Purnima in the month of Kartika. This year, it is being observed on October 13, Thursday. Karva Chauth is observed by Hindu women in Northern and western India. On this day, married women, especially in North India, observe a fast from sunrise to moonrise for the safety and longevity of their husbands. Many unmarried women also fast on this day but they open their fast after watching the stars. As you celebrate Karva Chauth 2022, we at LatestLY have curated Happy Karwa Chauth 2022 images, Karwa Chauth HD wallpapers, Karwa Chauth 2022 wishes, Happy Karwa Chauth 2022 greetings, Karwa Chauth 2022 GIFs, Karwa Chauth 2022 WhatsApp messages, quotes and Facebook status for free download online that you can send to everyone who is observing the fast on this day. Karwa Chauth 2022 Wishes for Mother and Mother-in-Law: Share Greetings, WhatsApp Messages, Quotes and Images To Show Appreciation for Your Loving Mothers This Fasting Day.

On Karva Chauth, married women do Solah Shringar and wear new clothes. They begin preparing for the festival a few days in advance. They buy new jewellery, ornaments and Puja items like Karwa lamps, Matthi, Mehandi and decorated Puja thali. On the day of the fast, they wake up early to eat and drink just before the fast. The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm and women wish all their friends and family on this day. Here are beautiful images and HD wallpapers that you can download and share as greetings and wishes for Karwa Chauth 2022.

Karwa Chauth 2022 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online

Karwa Chauth 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Celebrate This Auspicious Occasion of Karwa Chauth With Happiness and Joy! May Goddess Parvati Showers Her Blessings Upon You and Your Family!

Karwa Chauth 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Wishes to All the Women Fasting on This Auspicious Day of Karwa Chauth! May All Your Wishes Come True!

Happy Karwa Chauth 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Wishes on the Occasion of the First Karwa Chauth to You. May Your Marriage Always Be Blessed With Happiness, Togetherness and Lots of Love.

Karwa Chauth 2022 Vrat (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Karva Chauth Is a Lovely Ritual That Adds to the Beauty of Marriage and Strengthens the Bond Shared by a Couple. On Your First Karva Chauth, I Wish You a Wonderful Experience.

Happy Karwa Chauth 2022 HD Wallpapers

Karwa Chauth 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Karwa Chauth GIF Greetings

Happy Karwa Chauth 2022 GIF Image

Happy Karwa Chauth 2022 Greetings and Moonrise Images To Send Post Chandra Darshan on Festival Day

According to traditional practices, women who observe a fast on Karwa Chauth don't indulge in housework. In some regions, it is customary to give and exchange painted clay pots filled with bangles, ribbons, homemade candies, cosmetics and small cloth items. On the day of the fast, women do not consume anything and eat only after the moonrise. Wishing everyone a Happy Karwa Chauth 2022!

