Karwa Chauth is an auspicious Hindu festival observed on the fourth day after Purnima in the Karthik month of the Hindu calendar, according to the Gregorian calendar. This year, it will be observed on October 13, Wednesday. On Karwa Chauth, married women fast for the long and healthy life of their husbands. For observing the fast, the mother-in-law gives the grooming material to her son’s wife. In return, the woman gives gifts to her mother-in-law on this occasion. They celebrate the day together and share greetings with one another. Celebrating Karwa Chauth 2022, we at LatestLY have curated messages that you can download and send to your mother and mother-in-law and wish them Happy Karwa Chauth with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Happy Sargi 2022 Wishes For Karwa Chauth: Greetings, WhatsApp Messages, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS To Share on Karva Chauth Vrat.

Karwa Chauth is celebrated by Hindu women. They observe a Nirjala fast on this day, which is done without the consumption of water. They pray for the good health and longevity of their husband. The women of the family get together for the Karwa Chauth Katha where they recite the story of the fast. To wish your mother and mother-in-law on the occasion of Karwa Chauth 2022, here are WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can download and send as wishes for the day.

Karwa Chauth 2022 Wishes for Mother and Mother-in-Law

Karwa Chauth 2022 Greetings for Mother-in-Law and Mother (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Always Look at You With Surprise Because You Are the Best Inspiration for Every Woman To Be an Amazing Wife. Wishing You a Karwa Chauth Filled With Happiness and Smiles.

Happy Karwa Chauth Greetings for Mother-in-Law and Mother (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Wishes on Karwa Chauth to You. On This Occasion, I Would Like To Thank You for Giving Me Such a Loving and Caring Husband.

Karwa Chauth 2022 Wishes for Mother-in-Law and Mother (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Have Grown Up Seeing You Fast Every Karwa Chauth Despite All the Adverse Situations and I Know That’s the Reason for Your Beautiful Married Life. Best Wishes on Karwa Chauth to You, Mom.

Wishes on Karwa Chauth 2022 for Mother-in-Law and Mother (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Make a Wonderful Wife Because You Not Only Fast on Karwa Chauth but You Also Nurture Your Marriage With Love, Respect and Care. Happy Karwa Chauth to You, Mother.

Greetings for Mother-in-Law and Mother on Karwa Chauth 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Bright and Beautiful Moon of Karwa Chauth Bring Along Lots of Blessings and Joy for You and Make Every Day a Celebration of Companionship and Love. Happy Karwa Chauth!

Karwa Chauth 2022 Greetings: Send Karva Chauth Vrat Wishes and Images to Mothers and Mothers-in-Law

Women buy new clothes and jewellery for the festival and wear bright colours on this day. Many women who observe the Karwa Chauth fast do no housework. Their fast starts in the morning with sunrise and ends at night with moonrise. Wishing everyone a very Happy Karwa Chauth 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 12, 2022 09:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).