Karwa Chauth is a one-day Hindu fasting festival observed by women during the Chaturthi Tithi, which is the fourth day of Krishna Paksha, in the waning phase of the moon. According to the Purnimanta Hindu calendar, it is observed in the month of Kartik. Following the Amanta calendar of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Southern India, it is observed in the month of Ashwin. The festival of Karwa Chauth is more popular in the North Indian states and it’s a very strict fast observed by married women who do not consume food or even a drop of water after sunrise till the time the moon is sighted at night. This fast is observed by women to pray for the long lives and good health of their husbands. Read on to know more about the date, Chaturthi Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, significance and rituals of this fasting day.

Karwa Chauth 2022 Date and Shubh Muhurat

The fasting day of Karwa Chauth 2022 will be observed on October 13, Thursday. It is observed on the same day in all the states. It coincides with Sankashti Chaturthi, which is a fasting day for Lord Ganesha. The Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 1.59 am on October 13 and end at 3.08 am on October 14. The Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat on October 13 is from 5.54 pm to 7.09 pm. The duration of the Vrat or Upavasa is from 6.20 am to 8.09 pm. The moon is predicted to be sighted at 8.09 pm on this day when the fast can be broken. Karwa Chauth 2022 Mehndi Designs: Apply Easy and Beautiful Henna Patterns for Front and Back Hands and Make Karva Chauth Celebrations More Special.

Significance and Rituals of Karwa Chauth

This day is also known as Karak Chaturthi and Karwa or Karak means an earthen pot through which an offering of water called Argha is made to the moon. This Karwa is very important for the puja and is often given as an offering to a Brahmin or an eligible woman later on. Married women worship Lord Shiva, Devi Parvati, Lord Kartikeya and Lord Ganesha on this day and only break the fast after the moon is sighted. This festival is observed with a lot of enthusiasm, especially by women who are newly married. For this festival, women also apply Mehendi or henna, which is a very integral part of the festival since it is believed that a dark colour Mehendi is indicative of the woman getting a lot of love and care from her husband. On this occasion, women also receive gifts from their in-laws and husbands like bangles, jewellery and sarees, which is believed to strengthen the bond between a husband and a wife.

Women rise early on this day before sunrise to eat ‘sargi’, which is food specially prepared for this occasion. All the women dress up beautifully on this day in their bridal jewellery and sometimes even their bridal lehenga. Women meet each other during the day to listen to the Karwa Chauth Katha. After the moonrise, they hold a sieve and first look at their husbands through it and then the moon, after which the husbands give their wives their first sip of water to break the fast.

