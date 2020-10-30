Happy Kojagiri Purnima aka Sharad Purnima 2020! Sharad Purnima, also known as Kojagari Purnima or Ras Purnima is observed on the full moon of Ashwin month and this day is considered to be extremely auspicious with people fasting, which is also called Kaumudi fast. On the auspicious occasion, people send each other Sharad Purnima 2020 messages in Hindi, Kojagari Lakshmi Puja HD images, stickers, greetings and GIFs while also share them on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms. Some devotees also perform Kojagara Vrat & worship Goddess Lakshmi—the Hindu goddess of wealth, and it is also believed to her birthday. You might want to spread the joy and share Sharad Purnima 2020 wishes, messages and greetings to send across with Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp stickers. So, without any further delay, download these Sharad Purnima 2020 messages in Hindi that are perfect for celebrating the festival.

It is believed that Maa Lakshmi wanders from house to house on Kojagari Purnima or Sharad Purnima and one must think about the eight forms of the Goddess aka Dhanalakshmi, Lakshmi, Rajalakshmi, Vaibhavalakshmi, Aishwarya Lakshmi, Santhan Lakshmi, Kamala Lakshmi and Vijay Lakshmi. Kheer aka sweet rice pudding holds immense significance on this day. While milk has been considered a symbol of the moon., it is said that on this day moon sheds nectar and it falls on the kheer kept outside that one must consume.

Meanwhile, we have for you Sharad Purina WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Wallpapers, Messages, Instagram Stories and SMS which you can share with your loved ones on the occasion. People pray to Lord Chandra on Sharad Purnima for health, wealth and happiness on the occasion. Our list also includes Sharad Purnima HD Images and Wallpaper to share on the festival.

Shubh Sharad 2020 Purnima Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Shubh Sharad Purnima

Kojagiri Marathi images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: मंद प्रकाश चंद्राचा

त्यात गोड स्वाद दुधाचा

विश्वास वाढु द्या नात्याचा

त्यात असु दे गोडवा साखरेचा

कोजागिरी पौर्णिमेच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!

Sharad Purnima 2020 Messages in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sharad Purnima Ka Yeh Khubsurat Chaand Le Kar Aaye Tumhari Zindagi Mein Bahar Aur Khushiyan Hazar…. Mubarak Ho Tumko Yeh Tyohar! Shubh Kojagiri Purnima Sharad Purnima 2020 Wishes in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image) WhatsApp Message Reads: कोजागिरी पूर्णिमा को आप और आपके परिवार पर सोमरस बरसे और सुख समृद्धि की वर्षा हो शुभ कोजागिरी पूर्णिमा Sharad Purnima 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image) Happy Kojagiri 2020 Messages: Sharad Purnima WhatsApp Wishes and Greetings to Send on This Festival: Sharad Purnima 2020 WhatsApp Stickers Download Check out fun WhatsApp stickers that are available on both iOS and Android platforms to celebrate Sharad Purnima. For Android phone users, they can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers.

On the day of Sharad Purnima, unmarried girls fast for a good groom. Especially in Odisha, Sharad Purnima is also called 'Kumar Purnima'. On this day, Kuvnari (aka unmarried) girls worship Lord Kartikeya and break the fast after the moon comes out in the evening.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 30, 2020 09:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).