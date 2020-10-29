Kojagari Lakshmi Puja 2020 is on October 30. It falls on Kojagiri Purnima every year which is why the festival is known as Kojagari or Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja. One of the most awaited festivals, the auspicious occasion is extremely special for the people belonging to the Bengali community. People in Assam and Orissa also observe this puja at their home. The goddess wealth, Lakshmi is worshipped on this day—the rituals are quite different than the Lakshmi Puja observed during Diwali by the Hindus. Famously known as Lokkhi Pujo or Kojagari Lokkhi Pujo, this festival is extremely significant among devotees, and they share Happy Lokkhi Pujo wishes and messages with their near ones. With the pandemic hitting hard in our festival celebrations, Lokkhi Pujo 2020 wishes and messages come of great significance for sending to those who won’t be present in your home during this pujo. This is why, we bring you the latest collection of messages, greetings, HD images and GIFs that can be sent to your near ones and also work great for Instagram, Facebook and other social media posts. In addition, this article, also include Lokhhi Pujo 2020 WhatsApp stickers that are latest and fun to download and celebrate Kojagari Lakshmi Puja.

Lokkhi Pujo is a significant observation among the devotees. On this day, people will wake up in the morning, take a bath and decorate the area where Goddess Lakshmi would be placed. In addition, alpona, (traditional patterns) will also be drawn on the floor, and each corner of the house would be beautified with Lokkhi’r paa alpona designs. If you are celebrating Lokkhi Pujo 2020 at home, but are unable to invite everyone you know because of the pandemic, you can share some devotional messages to them. Lokkhi Pujo 2020 wishes, messages, greetings, HD images and GIFs are perfect for sending along with Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other social media posts. These Laxmi Puja 2020 images will also be perfect for sending along with WhatsApp stickers.

How to Download Lokkhi Pujo 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp has unveiled a lot of stickers to make the messages more fun. WhatsApp stickers are available on both iOS and Android platforms. For Android phone users, they can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers. Besides, the above Lokkhi Pujo 2020 wishes and messages will together make the festival amazing and all the more memorable.

