Korean New Year 2023 will be on Sunday, January 22. It generally occurs in January or February, on the second new moon after the winter solstice. Korean New Year is celebrated with great fervour in the Korean peninsula, with people visiting their families for traditional feasts. They perform ancestral rights and play traditional folk games to celebrate the day. Children perform a formal bow, after which they receive money from their elders in a red or white packet. This tradition has been adopted from ancient China. As you celebrate Korean New Year 2023, we at LatestLY have curated a collection of greetings and Seollal images that you can share as wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, HD wallpapers and SMS to celebrate the three-day Korean festival. Chinese New Year 2023 Start and End Dates: Know Significance, Celebrations, Zodiac Animal and All About the Spring Festival.

Korean New year is one of the most important holidays in the Korean peninsula, celebrated in both North Korea and South Korea. The Korean New Year celebrations, also known as Seollal, last for three days; the day before the New Year, on the New Year, and the day after the new year. People send beautiful images to their friends and family to greet them with a Happy Korean New Year. Here is a collection of Korean New Year 2023 greetings and Seollal images that you can share as wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, HD wallpapers and SMS to celebrate the three-day Korean festival. Chinese New Year 2023 Wishes & Year of the Rabbit Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Lunar New Year GIFs, HD Wallpapers and SMS for the Spring Festival.

The three days of the Korean New year holiday are an occasion for many people to return to their hometown to visit their parents and other relatives, where they perform an ancestral rite called charye. For the celebration, Koreans travel both within the country and around the world to visit their families. Wishing everyone a Happy Korean New Year 2023!

