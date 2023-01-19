Chinese New Year, commonly referred to as the Spring Festival, celebrates the beginning of the New Year on the traditional lunisolar Chinese calendar. This year, the Chinese Lunar New Year 2023 falls on Sunday, January 22. As you observe the CNY, here’s a collection of the latest Chinese New Year 2023 messages, Happy Chinese New Year 2023 greetings, Lunar New Year 2023 wishes, Chinese Lunar New Year images, Spring Festival quotes, CNY 2023 messages, Chinese New Year 2023 HD wallpapers, Chinese New Year WhatsApp stickers, Chinese New Year quotes, Year of The Rabbit 2023 photos, Year of The Rabbit 2023 images that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones.

Chinese New Year is a 16-day Spring Festival that culminates with the Lantern festival, which will be observed on Sunday, February 5. Though the celebrations last for 16 days but only the first seven days are considered a public holiday. Therefore the public holidays for Chinese New Year 2023 will be observed from January 22 to January 29. Chinese New Year is celebrated in more than 20% of the world. It marks the transition between zodiac signs; 2022 was the year of the Tiger, and 2023 is the year of the Rabbit.

The preparations for the 16-day festival will start with the little year on January 16 and last until New Year’s Eve on January 21. The spring festival will officially begin on January 22 and continue until February 1. The preparations for the Lantern festival begin on February 2 and will end with the Lantern festival on February 5. People send messages across the globe to wish their near and dear ones during the 16-day festival. Here is a collection of a wide range of messages and wishes that you can download and send to one and all to wish them Happy Chinese New Year 2023 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Chinese New Year Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Chinese New Year! May Good Fortune Never Leave Your Doorstep and Keep Blessing You!

Chinese New Year Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Gong Xi Fa Cai! May All Your Dreams Come True. I Wish You a Very Happy New Year With Good Luck, Health, and Prosperity.

Chinese New Year Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: My Heartfelt Best Wishes Are With You and Your Loving Family Throughout This New Year and Always. Wishing You All Joy and Prosperity in the New Year. Gong Xi Fa Cai!

Chinese New Year Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You Abundant Luck, Wealth, and Opportunities in the Coming Year! Happy Chinese New Year!

Chinese New Year Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Have a Prosperous Chinese New Year. I Wish You Success and Prosperity in the Year of the Rabbit.

How to Download Chinese New Year 2023 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Chinese New Year 2023 WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store online. HERE is the download link. These trending festive packs are perfect to celebrate the fun and beautiful Spring Festival.

The holiday is also known as the Lunar New Year, as the celebration dates follow the moon's phases. People in China thoroughly clean their houses for the Chinese New Year to avoid any bad luck. Dragon is the Chinese symbol of good fortune; therefore, dragon dance highlights festival celebrations in many areas. Wishing everyone Happy Chinese New Year 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2023 10:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).