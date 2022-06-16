Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi is an auspicious festival celebrated in honour of Lord Ganesh. Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi 2022 will be observed on Thursday, June 16. And to celebrate this auspicious day, here's a collection of Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi 2022 images, Happy Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi wishes, Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi 2022 greetings, Lord Ganesha HD wallpapers, Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi photos and more. Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi 2022 Date & Shubh Muhurat: From Puja Vidhi to Importance, All You Need To Know About the Special Day of Seeking Lord Ganesha’s Blessings.

According to the Hindu calendar, Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi is observed on the Chaturthi tithi after the full moon during the Krishna Paksha of Jyeshtha or Ashadha month. According to the Gregorian calendar, it falls in May or June. As you observe Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi 2022, we at LatestLY have curated messages you can download and send to one and all to wish them on this auspicious day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

According to the ancestors, Sankashti Chaturthi is the day when Lord Shiva declared Lord Ganesha as a supreme god. Different Kathas are associated with each Sankashti Chaturthi. Devotees observe fast on Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi to get rid of all health issues. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your friends and relatives to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS on this auspicious day.

Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Ganesha always stay as your mentor and protector and remove obstacles from your life. Wishing you and your family a Happy and blessed Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi!

Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Ganapati always be by your side in every test of your life. Happy Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi!

Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Om Gan Ganapatay Namo Namah! Shri Siddhivinayak Namo Namah! Ashta Vinayak Namo Namah! Ganapati Bappa Moraiya!

WhatsApp Message Reads: I pray that Lord Ganesha bestows you with happiness, wisdom, good health, and prosperity! Happy Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Ganesh bring you good luck and prosperity! Happy Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi!

On Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi, devotees wake up early and take a bath. They observe strict fast to get rid of all their problems. Consumption of rice, wheat and lentils is strictly prohibited during this fast. They should feed Brahmins or needy ones and, if possible, donate clothes too. They should visit Lord Ganesha temples and chant the mantras of Lord Ganesha. Here are messages you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Wishing everyone a Happy Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2022 06:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).