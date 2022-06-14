According to the Hindu calendar, there are two Chaturthi dates in every lunar month. The one that falls after the full moon during Krishna Paksha is known as Sankashti Chaturthi, while the one who comes on the day of Amavasya during Shukla Paksha is known as Vinayak Chaturthi. There are 12 Sankashti Chaturthi fasts in a year and Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi is one of the 12 Sankathar Ganesh Chaturthi fasts. Every month, different forms of Lord Ganesha are worshipped along with different seats.

Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi 2022 Date & Shubh Muhurat

Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi 2022 Date: June 17

Moonrise on Sankashti Day: 11:13 pm

Chaturthi Shubh Muhurat Starts: Jun 16, 2022, 08:40 pm

Chaturthi Shubh Muhurat Ends: Jun 17, 2022, 05:29 pm

Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi Importance

Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi is celebrated majorly in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. According to the North Indian Hindu calendar, it falls in the month of Ashadh and is believed that on Krishna Pingala Sankashti Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha blesses us with a presence on Earth to all his devotees. Different stories are associated with each Sankashti Chaturthi. Traditional stories tell that this is the day when Lord Ganesha was declared the supreme deity by Lord Shiva. By fasting Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi, devotees stay away from every problem that comes in life and get rid of all sins. It is also the day that helps you get rid of all difficulties, and obstacles and provides health, wealth and prosperity to the devotees.

Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi Fast to Seek Lord Ganesha's Blessings

By worshipping and fasting for Lord Ganesha on the day of Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi, all your desires are likely to be fulfilled.

Lord Ganesha is said to remove all the negative energies that come your way.

Prayers for Krishna Pingala Sankashti Chaturthi will take away all worries and give you peace.

The sighting of the moon on the day of Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi holds special importance. Devotees get up early in the morning, get ready and worship Lord Ganesha during the day. Many devotees also observe Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi fast and are allowed to only eat fruits and milk products. The idol of Lord Ganesha is decorated with Durva grass and fresh flowers. A lamp is lit and Vedic mantras of Lord Ganesha are chanted. In the evening, Sankashti worship is dedicated to Chandrama, Moon God.

