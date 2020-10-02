Lal Bahadur Shastri HD Images: Born Lal Bahadur Srivastava, it will be 116th birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri this year on October 2. Shastri was the second PM of India after Jawaharlal Nehru. He is fondly remembered for his stupendous works as the PM, where he ushered India into White Revolution and Green Revolution. There’s a list of remarkable achievements that he accomplished during his tenure as a PM. People observe Lal Bahadur Shastri’s anniversary by paying him rich tributes. If you are looking for the most popular and historical images of Lal Bahadur Shastri, then worry not, as you have come to the right place. In this article, we bring you Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2020 wishes & messages to observe the 116th birth anniversary of the second PM of India.

Lal Bahadur Shastri is considered to be one of the most popular and workaholic Prime Minsters of India has ever had. His work ethic, oratory skills, and leadership qualities were amazing. On his one call of ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’, the entire nation rallied behind him during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1965, where India emerged victoriously. His unfortunate, untimely, and tragic death in Tashkent, remains a mystery. He was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna for his immense contribution and selfless work towards the nation.

We at LatestLY wish his soul rests in peace, and thank Lal Bahadur Shastri enough for his uncountable contributions in the service of the nation. We hope you would love sharing these amazing pictures of Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary.

