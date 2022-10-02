The birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri falls on October 2. Lal Bahadur Shastri was the second Prime Minister of India who was born on the same date in the year 1904. Lal Bahadur Shastri served as the second Prime Minister of India from 1964 to 1966 and the sixth Home Minister of India from 1961 to 1963. He was a great Indian politician who promoted the White Revolution. White Revolution was a campaign to increase the production and supply of milk by supporting the Amul milk cooperative of Anand, Gujarat and creating the National Dairy Development Board. As you celebrate the birth anniversary of India’s second Prime Minister, we at LatestLY have compiled a few quotes by Lal Bahadur Shastri that you can download and share with all your near and dear ones on this day. Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Date: What Is International Day of Non-Violence Theme This Year? Know History & Significance of the National Holiday Marking Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

He studied at East Central Railway inter-college and Harish Chandra High School, which he left to join the non-cooperation movement. He was influenced by the reading about Swami Vivekananda, Gandhiji and Annie Besant. He was impressed by Gandhi and therefore joined the Indian Independence Movement in the 1920s. He was the president of the Servants of the peoples' society founded by Lala Lajpat Rai and was a prominent member of the Indian National Congress. Here are some motivational quotes by Lal Bahadur Shastri that you can download and send to one and all to remember him on his birth anniversary.

Lal Bahadur Shastri Birth Anniversary 2022 Quotes

Quotes by Lal Bahadur Shastri for Celebrating His Birth Anniversary 2022 (File Image)

Quote Reads: Discipline and United Action Are the Real Source of Strength for the Nation.

Lal Bahadur Shastri Inspirational Quotes

Quotes by Lal Bahadur Shastri (File Image)

Quote Reads: The Preservation of Freedom, Is Not the Task of Soldiers Alone. The Whole Nation Has to Be Strong.

Quotes By Lal Bahadur Shastri

Lal Bahadur Shastri Birth Anniversary 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Quote Reads: The Rule of Law Should Be Respected So That the Basic Structure of Our Democracy Is Maintained and Further Strengthened.

Lal Bahadur Shastri Birth Anniversary 2022 Quotes and Sayings

Lal Bahadur Shastri Quotes (File Image)

Quote Reads: Those Who Govern Must See How the People React to Administration. Ultimately, the People Are the Final Arbiters.

Lal Bahadur Shastri Birth Anniversary 2022 Sayings

Quotes By Lal Bahadur Shastri (File Image)

Quote Reads: The Economic Issues Are Most Vital for Us and It Is of the Highest Importance That We Should Fight Our Biggest Enemies - Poverty, Unemployment.

He raised the slogan of 'Jai Jawaan, Jai Kisaan' as he led the country in the Indo-Pakistan war of 1965. The war formally ended with the Tashkent agreement on January 10, 1966, and he died the following day. Though the cause of his death was said to be cardiac arrest, his family was not satisfied with the reason. He was also awarded the Bharat Ratna.

