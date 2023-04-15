Vishu is the spring festival that marks the New Year in the Malayalam calendar. This year Vishu 2023 will be observed on Saturday, April 15. Vishu festival starts with the sunrise with a religious offering for the upcoming year. Like every other auspicious festival, Vishu is also observed by drawing beautiful rangoli designs at the entrance of the house. It is a sign of good fortune and positivity. As you celebrate Vishu 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a wide range of rangoli designs that you can try to decorate your house beautifully for the auspicious day. What is a Vishu Kani? From Lord Krishna Idol to Kanikonna Flowers, Essential Items To Make A Vishu Kani!

A few days before Vishu, people start cleaning their houses to be prepared for the festival. They scroll over the internet to find easy and beautiful rangoli designs to beautify the entrance of their home. Rangoli can be made using rice, flowers or rangoli colours available in the market. Depending on your rangoli design, you may use as many colours or flowers as you like that make your rangoli design look perfect. Here is a collection of easy, colourful and unique Vishu 2023 rangoli designs that you can try to make the entrance of your house attractive.

Easy and Beautiful Rangoli Designs

Vishu Special Rangoli Designs

Vishu Rangoli Designs

Celebrating the Kerala New Year, people invite their loved ones to spend quality time with them. You can impress them by making the best rangoli, kolam and Pookalam designs using our tutorials. Wishing everyone Happy Vishu 2023!

