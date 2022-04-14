Vishu, or Kerala New Year, is the celebration of the first day of the Medam month or the Malayam calendar. It also marks the first day of the Solar cycle on which many Hindu calendars are based. The festival is deeply rooted in traditions and has very unique rituals, including Sadya and the preparation of Vishu Kani. This year the festival will be celebrated on April 15. When Is Vishu 2022? Know Date, Significance of Vishu Kani and Sadhya, History and Celebrations Related to Kerala New Year

Celebrations are incomplete without Vishu Kani. Kanikonna flowers, fruits, vegetables, rice, coins, mirrors, holy texts, and a Diya in an Uruli, a metal container from the display's centrepiece. It's put up in front of idols and home temples, as well as in homes. The mother and eldest daughter get up early in the morning, bathe, and light the Vishukani lamp; they then wake up the rest of the house, close their eyes, and lead them to see the Vishukani.

Essentials Items To Make A Vishu Kani

The Vishu Kani symbolises light and prosperity. Many essential items are vital to making a Vishu Kani; we start with a vessel called Uruli that is used to hold the items. Other items you need include rice, turmeric, golden coloured cucumbers, betel leaves, ripe areca nuts, yellow mango, ripe jackfruit and a special mirror called Vaalkannadi.

White cloth, coins, some jewellery, a brass lamp, oil and cotton wicks and Kannikonna flowers and coconut are also needed to prepare the Kani. Fruits like oranges, bananas and papaya are also used. Most importantly, you would need an Idol of Lord Vishnu.

How To Make A Vishu Kani

1. Keep the home and surroundings clean, and Krishna's idol should be placed in the centre of the Kani area.

2. Decorate the Krishna statue with jasmine flowers or gold ornaments, if available

3. Five wicks should be placed in the lamp after being cleaned and poured with oil.

4. It is necessary to clean the brass vessel (Uruli) in which the Kani is arranged.

5. Then, fill the vessel with raw rice, sell, or paddy.

6. Following the golden cucumber, place a jackfruit, mango, white gourd and some more vegetables and fruits according to the availability.

7. One should place a split coconut on both halves. And pace some ghee with cotton wick or coins inside the coconut. Next is an ornamental mirror

8. Put the vessel next to a statue of Lord Krishna, ensuring that no shadow falls on it

9. On a flat-bottomed plate or Uruli, keep a new cloth, coins, and silver. Also, place betel leaf and areca nut on the plate.

10. Place sacred books on a flat-bottomed plate or Uruli, and then place incense sticks nearby.

11. In a pitcher or vase, keep clean water and some white flowers. Next to the vessel, farmers often keep nine different seeds and rice.

12. The flowers of kanikonna, which blooms around Vishu, adorn the Kani arrangement. It is also wrapped around the Lord Krishna idol.

13. Now, light the lamp along with an incense stick.

