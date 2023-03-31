Vishu is the traditional Malayali spring festival celebrated with great fanfare and enthusiasm, particularly in Kerala and the Tulu Nadu region of Karnataka and Mahe district. As per Malayalam Calendar, the cultural festival falls on the first day of the Malayali month, called Medam. It always falls in mid-April in the Gregorian calendar, usually on April 14 or April 15 every year. Vishu 2023 will be celebrated this year on April 14 (Friday). The Hindu festival is celebrated on the same day as Vaisakhi or Baisakhi in North India. The festival stands out for its serious and formal nature, in contrast to the lively and extravagant celebrations that are typical of other Hindu festivals in Kerala, like Onam. As we celebrate Vishu 2023, here’s all you need to know about Vishu 2023 Timings, shubh muhurat and the significance of the harvest festival. Hindu New Year 2023 Dates and Indian New Year’s Days: Check Important Dates Based on Vikram Samvat Calendar.

Vishu 2023 Date

Vishu 2023 will be celebrated on April 14 (Friday).

Vishu Significance

Vishu holds great cultural significance. It marks the first day of the astronomical year. Lord Vishnu and his incarnation Lord Krishna are worshipped on the day of Vishu, as Lord Vishnu is considered the ‘God of Time’. It was on this day that Lord Krishna killed the demon Narakasura, and because of this, Krishna idols are kept in the Vishu Kani. The auspicious day marks the first day of Medam, the ninth month in the solar calendar followed in Kerala.

The Vishu arrangement typically includes an image of Vishnu, typically as Krishna. On the day of Vishu, a special meal known as Sadya is prepared and the Vishu Kani is decorated which symbolizes light and prosperity. Vishu Kani is a display made up of flowers, fruits, vegetables, rice, some coins, mirrors and holy text. A diya in a metal vessel called an Uruli is placed in homes and in front of idols and home temples. What Is a Vishu Sadya? List of Dishes and Items That Make Kerala New Year Feast a Memorable Affair!.

Vishu Celebrations

Vishu is celebrated as the first day of the Malayalam month, which marks the time when day and night are equal, also known as the Spring Equinox. During this festival, family members come together and have a joyous time. In particular, Malayali Hindus seek to view the golden blossoms of the Indian laburnum (Kani Konna), money or silver items (Vishukkaineetam), and rice. On this day, kids wear new clothes (Puthukodi) and eat a special meal called Sadya. People also visit temples on the day and seek the blessings of the Lord.

