Bakrid, also known as Eid al-Adha, is the second of the two main festivals in Islam after Eid al-Fitr. It falls on the tenth of Dhu al-Hijja, the twelfth and final month of the Islamic calendar. While the dates vary, depending on the moon sighting, the Eid al-Adha 2025 date is anticipated to fall on the evening June 6 or June 7. However, the accurate Bakrid 2025 date will be decided upon the sighting of the crescent moon. The rituals during the festival honour Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his beloved son and serve as a reminder of the importance of selflessness and obedience in the face of adversity. Ahead of the festival, women gather, applying henna on their palms, honouring a sense of togetherness and sisterhood. Hence, we bring you the latest mehndi designs that you can take inspiration from to ace your ethnic style game during Eid al-Adha 2025. These Bakrid mehendi designs, beautiful Arabic patterns, star, crescent moon and flower motifs and traditional mehndi ideas are perfect for the festival.

Applying mehndi, especially for festivals like Eid, is a communal tradition. It usually takes place on the eve of the Eid celebration. Traditional henna patterns, beautiful designs containing stars, crescent moon and flower motifs are applied on both the front and back of the hands, signifying the festivity. As we gear up for Eid al-Adha 2025, take inspiration from the videos below for stunning henna patterns and mehendi designs to celebrate the festival. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

Watch Video of Eid Special Mehndi Design:

Watch Video of Bakrid Mehendi Design:

Watch Video of Eid Special Chand Mehndi Design:

Watch Video of Arabic Henna Patterns For Eid al-Adha:

Watch Video of Traditional Mehndi Design For Bakrid:

For generations, women have marked the celebration of Eid by adorning their palms with intricate designs. Of course, henna patterns look enchanting, but they also carry a deeper meaning, signifying a new chapter and are often linked with ideas of gratitude, joy and rebirth.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2025 03:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).