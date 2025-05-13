Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid or Bakra Eid, is the second of the two main festivals in Islam, alongside Eid al-Fitr. According to the Islamic lunar calendar, the festival is observed on the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijja, the twelfth and final month of the Islamic calendar. The dates of Bakrid 2025 is decided as per the sighting of the moon. The tentative date for Eid al-Adha June 6 and the celebration will continue until the next. Among the many rituals and traditions, applying mehndi during the festival of Eid is a common practice. Ahead of Bakrid 2025, we bring you easy mehndi designs, Arabic patterns and traditional motifs to amp up your ethnic style game during the festival.

Applying henna on the hands is a beautiful tradition followed by women on special occasions. During Eid, when the finest clothes are taken out to be worn, ornate henna-covered palms complete the entire traditional appearance. The significance of applying mehendi extends to the belief that henna brings good luck and contains barakat, which refers to the flow of positive energy and blessings. The intricate mehendi patterns during Eid feature geometric shapes, floral motifs and Arabic calligraphy, composing detailed designs. The crescent moon and star are popular elements in the mehendi design during Eid.

It is a captivating sight to see women of all ages coming together to apply henna for each other, creating and reaffirming a sense of sisterhood during festivals.

