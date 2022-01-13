Lohri is the annual winter folk celebration in North India which marks the passing of the winter solstice. Celebrated on the night before Maghi in Punjab (or Makar Sankranti), Lohri 2022 will be celebrated on January 13. The celebration of Lohri is particularly grand for the people of Punjab. From preparing bonfires to making delicious feasts to enjoy with family and friends, various elements of this celebration capture the celebration of winter and make Lohri a significant community observance. As we prepare to celebrate Lohri 2022 on January 13, here is everything you need to know about the festival, the significance of Lohri & how to celebrate Lohri 2022. Lohri 2022 Greetings & HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, HD Wallpapers With Joyful Quotes, Facebook Status, SMS and Lal Loi Wishes To Mark The Last Day of Winter Solstice.

When is Lohri 2022?

Lohri will be celebrated on January 13 this year. The celebration usually falls between January 12 to 15. Commemorated on the day before Maghi celebrations in Punjab, Lohri is celebrated by Hindus and Sikhs in the northern hemisphere, particularly grand commemorations in Punjab.

How is Lohri Celebrated?

The celebration of Lohri usually begins in the evening. People dress up in colourful clothes and get together to light a bonfire as a community. This bonfire is then revered, and people often toss sesame seeds, gur, sugar candy etc., at the bonfire and perform a religious prayer while going around it. The celebration of Lohri is also considered a harvest festival that marks the reaping of sugarcane crops in Punjab and other north Indian states. This is why sugarcanes are often an integral part of the Lohri celebration.

Happy Lohri 2022 Messages: Celebrate Festival by Sharing Beautiful Greetings, Images & Quotes

People often sing happy and fun songs and dance around the bonfire to make Lohri. Indulging in various special winter delicacies like Til Laddu and Gajak is also a common practice on this day. In addition to this, people often make lavish meals that they delve into together. Lohri at its heart is a grand celebration of a bountiful harvest season, as well as the love and warmth that the community has for one another. We hope that this Lohri 2022 fills your life with all the love and light. Happy Lohri!

