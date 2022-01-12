Lohri is all about bonfires, great food, dhol, Gidda, and dancing to the tunes of hit Punjabi folk songs. The festival is predominantly celebrated in Punjab and some parts of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu. It is believed that the day marks the end of the winter solstice. It is closely linked to the Hindu festival Makara Sankranti and is celebrated one day before that. This year Lohri is observed on Thursday, January 13th. Rabi crops are primed for harvest as farmers look forward to a new season. Lohri 2022 Fashion Ideas: Let Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Others Help You Pick The Right Outfit For This Festival.

Lohri comes from the word ‘Tilohri’ i.e. ‘til’ meaning sesame and ‘rorhi’ meaning jaggery or Gur. As a part of the ritual til or black sesame seeds, gajak, gur or jaggery, peanuts, and popcorn are offered to the God of Fire, Agni Devta. After offering food to the almighty, people seek blessings, prosperity, and happiness from Lord Agni. People also prepare authentic 'Lohri Ki Thaali' which contains delicacies like heartwarming sarso ka saag, Gur ki roti, Pindi Channe, and Chiraunji Makhane ki kheer. The newlywed girl dresses like a bride with traditional garments and adorns herself with flowers, ornaments, and also applies Mehndi on her palm. Lohri is a way to spread the joy of seeing the sparkling pearls of rabi crops and sharing wishes and greetings with your family and friends. We have compiled some festive messages and HD Images with Lohri wishes that you can download for FREE! Lohri 2022 Mehndi Designs: Beautiful Mandala Mehndi Designs And Lohri Special Arabic Mehndi Ideas to Celebrate The Joy of the Mid-Winter Festival (Watch Videos).

Lohri 2022 Greetings For Loved Ones

Lohri 2022 Messages (File Image)

Lohri 2022 Image Reads: I Wish That Warmth of the Bonfire, the Sweetness of Gur, Rewari at Lohri Remain With You Forever, Happy Lohri.

Special Greeting For Lohri 2022

Lohri 2022 HD Image (File Image)

Lal Loi HD Wallpaper Reads: May This Lohri Be Delightful and Auspicious for You! Wishing You and Your Family a Very Happy Lohri!

Lal Loi 2022 WhatsApp SMS

Lohri Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Lohri 2022 Text Reads: May the Delicious Taste of Makke Ki Roti, Sarson Ka Saag, the Sweetness of Gud and til Bring Lots of Happiness and Prosperity This Festive Season. Happy Lohri!

Lohri 2022 HD Images With Quotes

Lal Loi Messages (File Image)

Lal Loi HD Image Reads: May the Bonfire on Lohri Burn Away All the Sadness and Bring Warmth, Joy, Happiness, and Love Into Your Life!

Lohri 2022 Social Media Messages

Lohri 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Lohri 2022 Quote Reads: May This Lohri Fire Enlighten Your Life With the Warmth of Glory, and Happiness

Popular folklore links Lohri to the tale of Dulla Bhatti. The central theme of many Lohri songs is the legend of Dulla Bhatti who lived in Punjab during the reign of Mughal Emperor Akbar. The best thing is that you can continue the celebrations as Pongal and Makar Sankranti that closely follow this festival, on the very next day in fact. Happy Lohri 2022! First Lohri Greetings for Newborn Baby: Send Wishes, HD Images & Quotes to Your Relatives on Lal Loi.

Makar Sankranti 2022 Wishes, HD Images, Quotes, Sayings And Greetings For Friends And Social Media Groups

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2022 12:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).