Lokkhi Puja, also known as Bengali Lakshmi Puja or Kojagara Puja, is a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, prosperity and fortune. While Lakshmi Puja is celebrated in many parts of India during the Diwali festival, this auspicious day holds great significance in West Bengal, Odisha, and Assam. It is celebrated on the full moon night (Purnima) following Durga Puja, known as Kojagari Lakshmi Puja. This year, Lokkhi Puja 2025 falls on Monday, October 6. Lokkhi Puja Greetings and Kojagari Lakshmi Puja Wishes: Share Goddess Lakshmi HD Images, Wallpapers, Subho Lokkhi Pujo Messages and Quotes on Sharad Purnima.

On this day, devotees worship Goddess Lokkhi i.e. Goddess Lakshmi with devotion, seeking her blessings for happiness, peace, and prosperity in the household. According to drikpanchang, the Lokkhi Puja Nishita Time is from 23:58 to 00:47 on October 07, lasting for a duration of 48 minutes. The moonrise on Lokkhi Puja Day is at 17:43. The Purnima Tithi begins at 12:23 on October 06, 2025 and will end at 09:16 on October 07, 2025. Kojagari Lakshmi Puja Messages in Hindi, Images and Wishes: Subho Lokkhi Puja Greetings, Wallpapers and Maa Lakshmi Photos To Send on Kojagiri Purnima.

Lokkhi Puja 2025 Date

Lokkhi Puja 2025 falls on Monday, October 6.

Lokkhi Puja 2025 Timings

The moonrise on Lokkhi Puja Day is at 17:43.

The Purnima Tithi begins at 12:23 on October 06, 2025 and will end at 09:16 on October 07, 2025.

Lokkhi Puja Puja Vidhi

Devotees wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes. They perform special Lakshmi Puja at night, light lamps, and pray for prosperity and happiness in their homes. In Bengal, the ritual is marked by cleaning and decorating homes, drawing rangolis at the doorstep, and offering puffed rice, milk, fruits, and sweets to Goddess Lakshmi. Families stay awake late into the night, as it is believed that Goddess Lakshmi visits the homes of those who remain vigilant and devoted. Devotees offer prayers, flowers and fruits to the Goddess, seeking prosperity and good luck. Many devotees also observe a fast on this day to please the Goddess and follow all puja rituals with great devotion. Families stay awake throughout the night, singing devotional songs and chanting prayers, as it is believed that Goddess Lakshmi blesses those who are awake.

Lokkhi Puja Significance

Lokkhi Puja holds great significance in several eastern states of India, including West Bengal, Odisha, and Assam. As per religious beliefs, it is said that on this day, Goddess Lakshmi comes to visit the Earth and her devotees to bless those who are doing Jagrana on the night of Lokkhi Puja. All the devotees who face poverty must observe this fast as it is said to be very auspicious. In West Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha, this auspicious Puja dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi is observed with great devotion, often accompanied by night-long vigils, cultural programs, and singing of hymns.

