Kojagari Lakshmi Puja, a significant Hindu festival celebrated in various parts of India, especially in West Bengal and among Bengali communities, is a grand celebration of devotion to Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity. Occurring on the full moon night of the Bengali month Ashwin, typically in October, this festival marks a night of worship, tradition, and the pursuit of blessings. Celebrate Kojagari Lakshmi Puja by Sending Maa Lakshmi Photos, SMS and Lokkhi Puja Greetings to Your Loved Ones.

The name "Kojagari" is derived from the Bengali word "Kojagara," which means "who is awake." According to tradition, Goddess Lakshmi visits the homes of devotees on the night of the full moon, seeking those who are awake and engaged in her worship. Devotees believe that the goddess bestows blessings, wealth, and prosperity upon those who observe the puja with devotion.

The preparation for Kojagari Lakshmi Puja begins with cleaning and decorating homes. Intricate rangoli designs and alpana (decorative patterns) are created at the entrance to welcome the goddess. An altar, often adorned with a picture or idol of Goddess Lakshmi, is set up for the puja. Traditionally, the goddess is depicted sitting on a lotus with two elephants on her sides, symbolising her purity and the abundance of wealth.

Fasting is a common practice during Kojagari Lakshmi Puja, and many devotees observe a day-long fast, breaking it after performing the puja. The fast is seen as a symbol of purity and devotion. Following the puja, devotees distribute prasad, blessed offerings, to family members and guests, symbolizing the sharing of blessings.

In addition to the worship of Goddess Lakshmi, the moon is also venerated during the festival. Water is offered to the moon, symbolizing the divine connection between Goddess Lakshmi and the moon. Celebrate the day by sending Subho Lokkhi Puja 2023 wishes, Kojagiri Purnima images & SMS to relatives and friends. We have for you Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja 2023 images and HD wallpapers for free online.

Kojagari Lakshmi Puja 2023 Messages in Hindi

Kojagari Lakshmi Puja Wishes in Hindi (File Image)

Kojagari Lakshmi Puja 2023 Messages in Hindi

Kojagari Lakshmi Puja Wishes in Hindi (File Image)

Kojagari Lakshmi Puja 2023 Messages in Hindi

Kojagari Lakshmi Puja Wishes in Hindi (File Image)

Kojagari Lakshmi Puja 2023 Messages in Hindi

Kojagari Lakshmi Puja Wishes in Hindi (File Image)

Kojagari Lakshmi Puja 2023 Messages in Hindi

Kojagari Lakshmi Puja Wishes in Hindi (File Image)

Kojagari Lakshmi Puja is a time of celebration and togetherness. Families come together to perform the puja, seeking blessings for wealth, prosperity, and the well-being of their loved ones. The rituals and customs associated with this festival add a touch of tradition and spirituality to the lives of those who observe it, making Kojagari Lakshmi Puja a cherished event in the Hindu calendar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2023 07:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).