Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: “Greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra, especially to the devotees of Lord Jagannath in Odisha. May the Lord bless us with courage and determination in our fight against COVID-19 and bring us good health and joy,” tweets Indian President Ram Nath Kovind. Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020 is celebrated on June 23 (Tuesday) and is one of the biggest Hindu festivals across the country. So much so that the Supreme Court allowed the annual Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri amid Coronavirus pandemic fears, but with terms and conditions. However, there is no such regulation in exchanging festive greetings with family and friends. This is why we bring you a collection of Lord Jagannath HD Images, Jagannath Rath Yatra images, Happy Rath Yatra 2020 greetings, Rath Yatra messages, Lord Jagannath Pictures, HD photos of beautifully decorated elephants and so much more. Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020 Wishes & Beautiful Elephants HD Images: Send Interesting Trivia About Puri Chariot Festival to Family & Friends on WhatsApp and Facebook.

Internet is full of keywords related to festival greetings, messages, and images to wish their loved ones on the important day. Some of them being, Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra wishes, Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra live, Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra images, Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020, Rath Yatra 2020 images, Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020 date, Jagannath Rath Yatra image, Jagannath Rath Yatra news, Jagannath Rath Yatra wishes, Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020 news, Jagannath Rath Yatra photo, Jagannath Rath Yatra live telecast, Jagannath Rath Yatra status, Jagannath Rath Yatra quotes, Rath Yatra pic, Rath Yatra history, and so on. Do not worry, you can download it all and that too for free below. Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020 HD Images & Wishes: Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Beautiful Sand Art Celebrating The Annual Procession at Odisha' Jagannath Temple in Puri.

How to Download Rath Yatra 2020 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

WhatsApp Stickers continue to be a hot favourite when it comes to sending wishes and greetings. And Rath Yatra also sees wonderfully created festive packs compatible with WhatsApp. You can download Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020 WhatsApp Stickers, Rath Yatra photo frames, Jagannath Rath Yatra photo editor and more from the Play Store. Here is the download link.

Jagannath Rath Yatra (Photo Credits: File Photo)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Jagannath Bring In the Best Colours of Success, Prosperity and Happiness to Your Life. Wishing You and Your Family Blessed Rath Yatra!

Jagannath Rath Yatra Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra! May Lord Jagannath Bless You With Happiness and Prosperity.

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Photo)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Mahaprabhu Jagannath Bless You and Your Family With Joy and Happiness on This Holy Occasion of Rath Yatra.

Happy Rath Yatra Wishes(Photo Credits: File Photo)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra!

Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra (Photo Credits: File Photo)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Rath Yatra 2020!

Rath Yatra also referred to as Ratha Yatra or Chariot festival or Car festival, is any public procession in a chariot. Jagannath Rath Yatra is the most popular festival, which involves a public procession with deities Lord Jagannath, an avatar of Vishnu. He is part of a triad along with his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra. The trio along with Sudarshana Chakra, Lord Jagannath’s weapon is placed on a ratha, a wooden deula-shaped chariot, and pulled by thousands of devotees. However, this time around, SC has ruled just 500 devotees to pull the chariot while maintaining social distancing.

