2020 Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra (जगन्नाथ रथ यात्रा): Jagannath Rath Yatra, also popularly known as Chariot Festival or Car Festival, is one of the most popular yatras in the world. Devotees from across the globe throng to Puri, in Odisha, in numbers to celebrate the mega event. It is also called the 'Ghosa Jatra'. The festivities of Ratha Yatra (Puri) is considered to be one of the most significant festivals of the Hindu community. It holds a grand significance for Hindus. Puri Rath Yatra is celebrated in honour of Lord Jagannath.

There's a lot of things that one should know about this ancient practice of Puri Rath Yatra. As people gear up to celebrate the Jagannath Puri Ratha Yatra with grand festivities, here's a look at some of the interesting facts that you need to know about the revered festival.

1. It is a known fact that Jagannath Puri Ratha Yatra is one of the oldest Ratha Yatras in the world; so much so that it finds its mention in Kapila Samhita, Skanda Purana, Brahma Purana, and Padma Purana.

2. There are three main deities – Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra – that is worshipped, and taken out of Jagannath Temple for the procession, during the Puri Ratha Yatra.

3. The Puri Ratha Yatra procession is organised in an order, popularly called Pahandi.

4. Once the procession is set out, the King of Puri' Gajapati Maharaja' performs a ritual called 'Chhera Pahanra', which means cleaning all the three holy chariots.

5. If you are wondering how tall is the height of the chariot, then you will be surprised to know that it is approximately 45 feet high. It takes over 1,000s of devotees to pull the holy chariots throughout the procession.

6. Not many people know that six major events are carried out during the Puri Ratha Yatra. It begins with Snana Yatra where deities are given bath. It is followed by Sri Gundicha where deities are carried from Jagannath shrine to Gundicha temple. In the third step, Bahuda Yatra takes place where the deities return to the main shrine. Suna Bhesha where deities wear golden ornaments is the next event. Then we have Adhara Pana in which sweet drinks are offered to invisible spirits due to Hindu traditions. And finally, Niladri Bije where deities return inside the main temple.

7. The three main chariots are newly made every year. The wood which is used is extracted by a special team of carpenters from the ex-princely state of Dasapalla. The decorations are unique, and as per the traditions followed through centuries.

8. Wondering what is around a chariot? There are 9' Parsva Devtas', which are painted wooden images that represents deities on all the sides. Each holy chariot has a charioteer and four horses.

9. After the deities return to the main temple, they are adorned with gold jewellery and clothes. It is said that over 200+ kg of gold is laid over them ever year.

10. The festival of Ratha Yatra is not only celebrated grandly in Puri, Odisha, but there are widespread celebrations in over 108 cities which include Moscow, New York, London, Rome, Mumbai, Dublin, Perth, Melbourne, Toronto, Bangkok etc.

The annual festival of Puri Ratha Yatra is observed extensively on the occasion of 'Ashada Shukla Paksha Dwitiya', i.e. 2nd day in the month of Ashada month as per Hindu Samwat calendar. This year, the Puri Ratha Yatra is observed on June 23.

The Supreme Court had earlier denied the permission to conduct the famous Jagannath Puri Ratha Yatra due to the fears of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. However, the decision was overturned on June 22, much to the joy of devotees. However, social distancing, along with other dos and don'ts as per the orders, must be carefully followed.

