The Hindu festival of Jagannath Rath Yatra better known as called Rath Yatra begins today. It is a public procession held in Odisha where the Hindu Gods in the form of Krishna, Vishnu and Rama are worshipped. The festival is also known as Chariot Festival, Car Festival, Ghosha Jatra or Puri Rath Yatra. On the observance, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik took to Twitter sharing photos and video of the sand art he made at Puri beach in Odisha. The sand artwork shows the Jagannath temple and images of the deities at the temple. The annual festival of Puri Ratha Yatra falls on 'Ashada Shukla Paksha Dwitiya', the second day in the month of Ashada month as per Hindu Samwat calendar. This year, the Puri Ratha Yatra is observed on June 23. On the festival, people wished their loved ones by sending Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020 wishes and HD images. Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020 Wishes & Beautiful Elephants HD Images: Send Interesting Trivia About Puri Chariot Festival to Family & Friends on WhatsApp and Facebook.

Sudarsan Pattnaik shared a photo of the standard with the caption, "Jai Jagannath! May Lord Jagannath bless all on the auspicious occasion of #RathYatra .Mahaprabhu bless all with good heath, joy and prosperity. My SandArt at #Puri beach in Odisha." Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020 Wishes: HD Photos of Beautifully Decorated Elephants, WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings & Messages to Send Your Loved Ones On Puri Festival.

Sudarsan Pattnail's Sand Art on Jagannath Rath Yatra:

Watch The Video Below:

Jai Jagannath! May Lord Jagannath bless all on the auspicious occasion of #RathYatra2020. My SandArt at #Puri beach in #Odisha. Happy #RathaJatra pic.twitter.com/E3bAsP7Mxt — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) June 23, 2020

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020!

Jai Jagannath! May Lord Jagannath bless all on the auspicious occasion of #RathYatra .Mahaprabhu bless all with good heath, joy and prosperity. My SandArt at #Puri beach in Odisha . pic.twitter.com/TZb6N5y7F8 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) June 23, 2020

The chariots of the deities are newly built every year called Nandighosa. The chariot of Balabhadra is called Taladhwaja and that of Subhadra is called Dwarpadalana. The chariot is about 45 feet high and is pulled by 1,000s of devotees throughout the procession. Devotees from across the world come to attend the Hindu festival. It is also celebrated internationally in countries like Dublin, Moscow and New York. Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020 Live Streaming on OTV and DD Odia: Watch Online Telecast of Puri's Chariot Festival From Home During Lockdown.

This year, the Supreme Court had denied permission to conduct Rath Yatra due to COVID-19 pandemic. However, the decision was overturned on June 22 and devotees were given permission to attend the event by following a list of social distancing guidelines. The observance commemorates Lord Jagannath's visit to Gundicha Temple through Mausi Maa temple in Puri.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2020 09:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).