Magh Bihu is a harvest festival celebrated in Assam, North East India, that marks the end of harvesting season in the month of Magh. It is also known as Bhogali Bihu or Maghar Domahi. It is celebrated every year on January 14. As we celebrate Magh Bihu 2022, here's a collection of Magh Bihu images, Happy Magh Bihu 2022 HD wallpapers, Bhogali Bihu images, Happy Bhogali Bihu HD wallpapers, photos, WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, messages, greetings, SMS and a lot to celebrate the day with family and friends. Magh Bihu 2022 Wishes: HD Wallpapers With Jovial Quotes, WhatsApp Messages, Maghar Domahi Greetings And Facebook Status To Mark The End of Harvesting Season In Assam.

Magh Bihu festival was developed by the Tibeto Burman, Austroasiatic and Indo Aryan cultures and festivals Magan of Kachari. The celebrations feature traditional Assamese games like telling 'bhonga' and buffalo fighting. People wish each other by saying Happy Magh Bihu. As you celebrate this auspicious festival, we at LatestLY have curated messages that you can send to one and all and wish them through WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS on this day. Magh Bihu 2022 Greetings & HD Images: Download Quotes, Bhogali Bihu WhatsApp Messages, Festive Wishes and Beautiful Wallpapers For Maghar Domahi.

The day starts at early dawn with a post-harvesting ceremony known as Meji. The word "Meji" is derived from the Deori-Chutia word "Midi ye ji" where "midi" means "ancestral gods," "ye" means "fire" and "ji" means "fly away." It further implies worship of ancestral spirits which fly away with fire. During the ceremony, bonfires are burned in the fields, and people pray to their ancestral gods for blessing. As you enjoy the day performing Meji, here are WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can send to your near and dear ones and wish them on this harvesting festival.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here’s Wishing You and Your Loved Ones on the Auspicious Day of Magh Bihu— A Very Bhogali Bihu to You and Your Family.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Festival of Magh Bihu, Fill Your Life With Love and Happiness. Here’s Extending My Warm Greetings and Best Wishes to You and Your Family.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On of the Auspicious Occasion of Magh Bihu, May God Shower You With His Choicest Blessings.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let This Bihu Usher In a Good and Sweet Year, Both Materially and Spiritually. Happy Bhogali Bihu

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Is a Time of New Beginnings and for the Celebration of Life – Happy Bhogali Bihu

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let This Bihu Give You the Strength To Do All That You Dreamed To Do During Last Year but Didn’t Dare To Do. Happy Bhogali Bihu

As per the tradition, people take a bath before setting up the bonfire. Later they worship the Bhoral and Meji by offering chicken, rice cakes, rice beers, chira, pitha, akhoi, haroom, curd and other eatables. In the end, they burn a Bhalegarh and consume a special preparation known as Mah-Karai. The ashes of Bhalegarh and Meji are used in the crops to increase the fertility of the gardens or fields. As you observe this day with Assamese culture, here are Happy Magh Bihu 2022 messages that you can send to all your loved ones. Here is a wide range of WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can download and send to your friends and relatives. Happy Magh Bihu 2022!

