Magh Bihu is a remarkable harvest festival celebrated in the northern state of India, majorly in Assam. The festival marks the end of the harvesting season and is regarded as the pride of the whole Assamese community. The festival is synonymous with fancy food and various kinds of rice cakes and sweets made of til and jaggery. The Magh Bihu this year will be celebrated for two consecutive days of 14th and 15th January. Makar Sankranti 2022: From Uttarayan to Magh Bihu to Thai Pongal, Here's How the Different Indian States Celebrate Makar Sankranti.

The first day is celebrated with the name of 'Uruka' and the second day is the main celebration of Bhogali Bihu. Uruka is the last day of Poush month as per the Assamese calendar. On Uruka day young men in the rural areas build makeshift huts, known as 'Meji' by leaves, hay from harvest fields, and bamboos. The word Bihu is taken from the Sanskrit word 'Bishu' meaning "to ask blessings and prosperity from the Gods".

To celebrate the auspicious harvest festival of Assam, we have curated some cheery Happy Maghar Domahi 2022 wishes, one-liners for WhatsApp SMS along with HD Bihu wallpapers that you can download easily.

There are three kinds of Bihu : Bohaag Baisakh (Mid April), Maagh (Mid January), and Kaati- Kartik (Mid October). It is said that post-Magh Bihu day, the weather begins to change and warmer days substitute the cold and harsh winter.

